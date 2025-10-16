Every Thursday during the college football season, I'll release my favorite spots to bet for the upcoming week.

A great example of a "spot" play is Vanderbilt's upset over Alabama last season. The Commodores were returning home after two straight road losses, while Alabama was coming off an emotional win over No. 2 Georgia. Vanderbilt won the game outright as a 23-point underdog. We will see more opportunities like this once the season gets going based on travel, results, and injuries.

Just for clarification, I'll always mention if I bet the game personally. Sometimes, I will like the spot for a certain team but my numbers may not see enough value to make it an official play.

Here are three strong betting spots for Week 8.

Ole Miss +7.5 vs. Georgia

Last week, we saw the epitome of a lookahead spot. Ole Miss was coming off a bye week and hosted lowly Washington State before facing Georgia. Which team do you think the Rebels were more focused on during their week off?

This week, Ole Miss is on the opposite end of the spectrum and in a good spot getting over a touchdown at Georgia. The Rebels were lucky to get by the Cougars at home but now I think we will see a different team on Saturday. The good thing about Ole Miss almost getting upset is this line is probably a little higher than it should be between two teams I have rated closely in my power rankings. I make Georgia -6 at home.

This isn't the Georgia of a few years ago where it hammers most opponents. The Bulldogs grind out wins in the SEC now. They beat Tennessee by three, lost to Alabama by three and defeated Auburn by 10 in a game that was tight the entire way. I see another competitive game on Saturday against a good Ole Miss squad.

Georgia's defense is playing much better than it did early in the season. However, I'm still sold on an offense that scored a total of 41 points against Alabama and Auburn. I think this game goes down to the fourth quarter and Ole Miss can stay within the 7.5.

UCLA -3.5 vs. Maryland

Maryland is in one of the worst spots of the season. The Terps are coming off two excruciating losses at home and now travel across the country to face a rejuvenated UCLA squad.

Two weeks ago, Maryland blew a 20-0 lead against Washington and lost 24-20. Last week, the Terps led Nebraska 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter but gave up 10 straight points and lost when the Cornhuskers scored a touchdown with 1:08 left in the game.

UCLA has come to life under interim coach Tim Skipper. The Bruins scored 42 and 38 points in back-to-back wins over Penn State and Michigan State. I was impressed with UCLA last week when they were in a tough spot coming off the big win over Penn State. The Bruins went on the road and toasted Michigan State 38-13 as 8.5-point underdogs.

Maryland is a young team, so we will see how it responds coming off two tough losses at home. Add in the travel across the country and UCLA -3.5 is one of the better spot plays of the season heading into Week 8.

Stanford +17.5 vs. Florida State

Stanford isn't a good football team, although it is catching Florida State at the right time. The Seminoles are coming off three straight losses and now have to travel across the country to face the lowly Cardinal. You have to wonder where the players are mentally right now and how they will respond after their latest loss to Pitt.

Stanford isn't explosive on offense and the Cardinal depend on long, time consuming drives to score. That could actually benefit the Cardinal on Saturday. If they can shorten the game and limit Florida State's possessions, I think Stanford can stay within 17.5 points.

The other thing to consider here is the Seminoles are really struggling defensively. Florida State has allowed 108 points in losses to Virginia, Miami and Pitt. The Seminoles gave up an average of 154 rushing yards and 264 passing yards in the three games. Stanford's offense should be able to move the ball here.

The Cardinal have actually looked like a competent football team at home, going 2-0 and scoring 30 points in wins over Boston College and San Jose State. While Florida State represents a step up in class, this is a good situational spot to back Stanford getting 17.5 points.