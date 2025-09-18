Every Thursday during the college football season, I'll release my favorite spots to bet for the upcoming week.

A great example of a "spot" play is Vanderbilt's upset over Alabama last season. The Commodores were returning home after two straight road losses, while Alabama was coming off an emotional win over No. 2 Georgia. Vanderbilt won the game outright as a 23-point underdog. We will see more opportunities like this once the season gets going based on travel, results, and injuries.

Just for clarification, I'll always mention if I bet on the game personally. Sometimes, I will like the spot for a certain team, but my numbers may not see enough value to make it an official play.

Here are three strong betting spots for Week 4.

I like this spot for the Cardinals. Louisville is coming off a bye after defeating Eastern Kentucky and James Madison by a combined 48 points. Bowling Green is a team I am looking to fade early in the year, and I think this is the time.

The Cardinals were sloppy in their last game against James Madison and fell behind early, only scoring six points in the first half. Jeff Brohm will have his team ready to go versus an overmatched opponent after a week off.

Louisville is one of the few teams that has played just two games so far this season. I'm guessing Brohm will want to get them in top form before they dive into the ACC schedule next week. Not many people are talking about the Cardinals, but I consider them a live sleeper to reach the ACC title game. Look for Louisville to come out fast and focused here.

Eddie George took over at Bowling Green and retooled the roster with 50 new players. Look for the Falcons' offense to struggle in this matchup. In three games against Lafayette, Liberty and Cincinnati, Bowling Green is averaging just 313 total yards. Bad news for Bowling Green: Louisville is a big step up from those teams.

I took Louisville -14.5 in the first half at FanDuel because, like I mentioned, I think Brohm preached starting fast after the lackluster performance against James Madison. I would play that number up to -16.5. I also think Louisville covers the full-game spread. This feels like a 45-10 Cardinals win.

When you just look at the spot, this is a terrible one for Arkansas. The Hogs are coming off a close loss to Ole Miss and have Notre Dame on deck. I'm not saying the Arkansas kids are looking ahead, although it's always a big deal when a school that doesn't face the Irish very often sees them on the schedule.

The other thing about the Hogs is they might not be a great favorite this season when facing competent opponents because of their defense. Ole Miss rolled up 41 points, 475 yards of offense, and went 8-of-12 on third downs. Arkansas can score, but can they stop good offenses? They didn't last week.

Memphis isn't Ole Miss, but the Tigers have a high-scoring offense that is averaging 37 points a game in wins over Troy, Georgia State and Chattanooga. The Tigers will be stepping up in class on Saturday, but this has the makings of a back-and-forth shootout.

I make the line Arkansas -7, so I don't show a lot of value on the line. However, it's not a great spot for the Hogs sandwiched between games against Ole Miss and Notre Dame. Memphis +7.5 is worth a look.

Georgia Tech is coming off a big, emotional win over Clemson and now hosts lowly Temple before diving back into ACC play. This is a tough spot for college kids to get up for, and the Yellow Jackets have traditionally been better as underdogs under head coach Brent Key.

Key is 11-5 ATS as an underdog with a ridiculous eight outright wins. However, Georgia Tech hasn't been nearly as profitable in the favorite role. The Yellow Jackets are just 4-5 ATS as a home favorite under Key.

The other angle to look at here is Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been banged up. If the Yellow Jackets are ahead in the second half, I don't see him running as much against an inferior opponent with Georgia Tech now in serious contention to reach the ACC title game.

I should point out that Temple was in a good spot last week against Oklahoma, and the Owls got hammered at home. The Sooners were coming off a big win over Michigan, but Oklahoma's defense was too dominant, holding Temple to three points and 104 total yards.

Georgia Tech is a better matchup for the Owls. The more I watch Oklahoma, the more I think they are one of the best teams in the country. This is a good opportunity to fade a Georgia Tech team coming off a big win laying over three touchdowns. I would consider the Owls at +23 or higher.