Every Thursday during the college football season, I'll release my favorite spots to bet for the upcoming week.

A great example of a "spot" play is Vanderbilt's upset over Alabama last season. The Commodores were returning home after two straight road losses, while Alabama was coming off an emotional win over No. 2 Georgia. Vanderbilt won the game outright as a 23-point underdog. We will see more opportunities like this once the season gets going based on travel, results, and injuries.

Just for clarification, I'll always mention if I bet the game personally. Sometimes, I will like the spot for a certain team but my numbers may not see enough value to make it an official play.

Here are three strong betting spots for Week 13.

South Carolina was having a disappointing season heading into last week. The Gamecocks entered 2025 with their eyes on the College Football Playoff. Instead, they were 3-6 traveling to Texas A&M to play the role of spoiler.

Credit to Shane Beamer's team. They came out hot and led the undefeated Aggies 30-3 at halftime. They were about to pull off a huge upset. Then the bottom fell out.

South Carolina blew a 27-point halftime lead and lost 31-30. It was one of the biggest meltdowns in recent memory. Now, they have to pull themselves back up and play Coastal Carolina. My question is: What is their care factor right now? Were the kids focused on practice or the transfer portal this week?

This game is Coastal Carolina's Super Bowl. The Chanticleers have won four of their last five and will be on the opposite end of the spectrum mentally for this in-state matchup. South Carolina has way more talent and if the Gamecocks show up focused, they should win the game easily. However, it's been a miserable season in Columbia and this is a tough spot to be laying 24.5 points after last week's disaster.

I think Coastal can cover the big number on Saturday. See how the Gamecocks look early. There could also be live betting opportunities here as well.

This is an awful spot for Pitt. Last week, the Panthers hosted Notre Dame with College Gameday in town for the matchup. The crowd was all pumped up and there was talk about Pitt pulling a home upset. That all lasted for about two minutes. The Irish dominated the Panthers from start to finish, winning 37-15.

Now Pitt has to hit the road and play an undervalued Georgia Tech. The market has been down on the Yellow Jackets overall this season but they have been good at home. Georgia Tech has won its five home games by an average of 22.2 points.

The Panthers still have a lot to play for on Saturday. Pitt and Georgia Tech each have one conference loss and are both in the hunt to reach the ACC Championship Game. However, I worry about the Panthers' mental state going on the road after getting blasted by Notre Dame. I see value on Georgia Tech laying less than a field goal at home.

I like this spot for Georgia Southern as a big home underdog on Saturday. In most seasons, Old Dominion would be battling to reach the Sun Belt Championship Game. Unfortunately, the Monarchs are in the same division with undefeated James Madison, so that isn't a possibility.

I was high on Old Dominion this season and bet the Monarchs to win the Sun Belt. This is a good team led by dual threat quarterback Colton Joseph. However, the Monarchs have a tricky game on Saturday at Georgia Southern. The Eagles have won three of their last four and need one more victory to become bowl eligible.

This feels like too many points in what should be a high-scoring, back-and-forth kind of game. Clay Helton is 17-6 straight up at home as Georgia Southern's head coach. ODU has struggled as a big favorite this season and I think that trend continues. I like the Eagles to cover the big number.