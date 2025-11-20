Week 13 of the 2025 college football season might seem light when you consider the rivalry games set to take place in Week 14, but that just means chaos is on the way. There are a few spots in particular where we could see a result shift the College Football Playoff picture, and we've highlighted three of those games in a parlay at BetMGM that pays better than 5-1.

College football Week 13 big games parlay

Missouri +7.5 vs. Oklahoma (-115)

USC-Oregon Over 59.5 (-105)

Georgia Tech ML vs. Pitt (-140)

Final odds: +525 (wager $100 to win $525)

Mizzou +7.5 vs. Oklahoma

The Tigers are hurting a bit after losing their starting quarterback Beau Pribula for the rest of the season, but they can still play spoiler as they try to finish the season strong. There's no better team to do that against than Oklahoma, which has often stood in the way of Mizzou achieving national prominence. The Sooners have jumped back into the CFP conversation after beating Alabama last week and have the advantage at home, but the Tigers should keep this within a touchdown.

USC-Oregon Over 59.5

The Ducks average 39.0 points per game and the Trojans aren't far behind at 38.2, so this is a surprising line in what is likely to be a shootout. Neither defensive unit is particularly staunch, and Oregon's 13.7 points per game allowed is a bit flawed when you consider the Ducks served up 30 points to Indiana and 24 to Penn State. USC is allowing 21.7 points per game. Even if this does get a bit one-sided, I expect Oregon to run up the score on its former Pac-12 rival to hit the Over.

Georgia Tech money line vs. Pitt

Picking any ACC school to win a conference game seems incredibly risky, especially if that school is a contender to reach the ACC title game and CFP. The Yellow Jackets escaped Boston College with a 36-34 result on a last-second field goal, and they'll have another challenge on their hands against a Pitt squad that is still in play to make it to Charlotte. Georgia Tech does have the best offense in the country in terms of yards gained, and even if the team is looking ahead a bit to Georgia, it should be good enough to top Pitt at home.