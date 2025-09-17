Week 4 of the 2025 college football season brings just three matchups featuring ranked teams on both sides, meaning this slate is ripe for upsets in a sport where chaos reigns. Are those participating in college football betting backing underdogs in Week 4, or are they continuing to roll with favorites at top sportsbooks? Here's how bettors are placing their wagers on the most pivotal contests in Week 4, with all splits coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin

The Terrapins are 3-0 entering this contest, coming off a 44-17 win over Towson in Week 3. Maryland has consistently put up strong performances in non-conference play but usually falters against the best teams in the Big Ten such as Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan. Even though fans in Madison would like to believe otherwise, Wisconsin is no longer in that class. The Badgers haven't experienced a resurgence under Luke Fickell, although they are 10-point favorites in this Week 4 matchup. While 85% of money line tickets are coming in on Wisconsin, 67% of bettors are backing Maryland on the spread. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Maryland covering in 64% of simulations.

Arkansas vs. Memphis

The Tigers are going for their third straight double-digit win season under Ryan Silverfield, who has quietly turned this program into a College Football Playoff contender. Memphis is a home underdog against an Arkansas squad coming off a tough loss to Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have not taken off under Sam Pittman, who is .500 in his tenure in Fayetteville. Even though the SportsLine model has Memphis covering in 63% of simulations as a 7.5-point underdog and winning in 51% of them, bettors are not that confident in the Tigers. So far, 58% of spread bets and 91% of money line bets are on Arkansas. Sign up for DraftKings to wager on Arkansas vs. Memphis here:

SMU vs. TCU

The Iron Skillet is on the line when these two Dallas-Fort Worth schools square off on Saturday. The Mustangs are trying to bounce back from a high-scoring loss to Baylor, while the Horned Frogs attempt to stay undefeated. This is a great quarterback matchup with stars on both sides. SMU's Kevin Jennings has 836 yards and six touchdowns through the air through three games, while TCU's Josh Hoover has thrown for 621 yards and six scores across two games. Bettors like TCU as a 7-point favorite with the Horned Frogs getting 56% of spread tickets and 84% of money line tickets. The SportsLine model disagrees with the public, as it has SMU covering in 70% of simulations and winning in 57%.

No. 17 Texas Tech vs. No. 16 Utah

The Red Raiders famously broke the bank in the transfer portal this offseason and this is the type of game they did it for. Behren Morton has been on fire with 923 yards and 11 touchdowns through three games, but this is the toughest matchup he'll face so far. The Utes have allowed just 25 points across three games and have one of the best defensive ends in college football in John Henry Daley, who has five sacks on the season. Utah also has a good dual-threat quarterback in Devon Dampier, who has racked up 826 total yards and eight total touchdowns across three games. The SportsLine model has Texas Tech covering in 46% of simulations as 2.5-point underdogs to bring value at +100 odds and the betting public agrees. 54% of spread bets and 57% of money line bets are on the Red Raiders.

No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 11 Oklahoma

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold returns to Norman to face his former team, and the Tigers passer has been on fire. He's got 693 total yards and eight total touchdowns across four games. The Sooners have their own star transfer quarterback in John Mateer, who is building a Heisman Trophy campaign and looking for another signature moment. Mateer has 1,105 total yards and nine total touchdowns for Oklahoma. This is also a great coaching matchup as offensive-minded Hugh Freeze goes up against the defensive-minded Brent Venables. Bettors like Oklahoma here with the Sooners getting 82% of spread tickets and 84% of money line tickets. The SportsLine model backs Auburn to cover the 6.5-point spread, with the Tigers doing so in 53% of simulations. Wager on Auburn-Oklahoma at DraftKings here:

Florida vs. No. 4 Miami

The Hurricanes look like ACC favorites after beating Notre Dame and South Florida in non-conference play. They'll have to avoid a letdown against Florida, which is coming off a disastrous showing against LSU. The Gators couldn't get anything going offensively and star quarterback DJ Lagway threw five interceptions in the loss. Miami ended USF's hot start with a 49-12 win, as Carson Beck accounted for four total touchdowns. Miami is a 7.5-point home favorite and bettors are all over the Hurricanes with 83% of spread bets and 95% of money line bets coming in on them. The SportsLine model sees the Gators bouncing back, with Florida covering in 58% of simulations.

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana

The Hoosiers are 5.5-point favorites at home for this crucial Big Ten showdown as they attempt to get back to the CFP. Indiana has an electric quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who transferred from Cal in the offseason. Mendoza has thrown nine touchdowns across his last two games after struggling in the opener against Old Dominion. Illinois believes it can make the CFP and be this year's surprise team like Indiana was a season ago. Veteran quarterback Luke Altmyer has been as stellar as Mendoza, with eight touchdowns and zero picks on the season. Bettors are backing Bret Bielema's squad in this one, as 63% of spread bets and 64% of money line bets are on Illinois. The SportsLine model has Illinois covering the 4.5-point consensus spread in 53% of simulations.