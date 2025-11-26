We've reached the 14th and final week of the 2025 college football regular season, which means we're set to see the biggest rivalry games the sport has to offer, many of which will have major impacts when it comes to the College Football Playoff. Upsets are always worth watching in college football, but that's especially the case for Rivalry Week when underdogs try and play spoiler at the end of the year. What upsets might we see this weekend? We've highlighted three underdogs in this week's three-leg parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 18-1.

College football Rivalry Week upset parlay

Final odds: +1885 (wager $100 to win $1,885)

Michigan money line vs. Ohio State

Can the Wolverines make it five in a row against Ohio State? Michigan won The Game last year with a much worse roster than the team it has this year, and that was in Columbus. The Wolverines are a perfect 5-0 at home this year and present one of the toughest challenges the Buckeyes have faced all year. Michigan can not only play spoiler and shake up the Big Ten standings, but a win would get the Wolverines to 10-2 and likely earn them a place in the CFP. Even with so much to play for on the Michigan side, all the pressure is on Ryan Day's side to flip this rivalry back in OSU's favor, and that's a tough place to be.

Texas money line vs. Texas A&M

If any three-loss team will make the CFP, it'll be Texas. The Longhorns can put the committee in a bind with a win over Texas A&M on Saturday, as the two in-state rivals meet in a big clash. The Aggies are undefeated but have been awfully vulnerable all year long, winning narrowly against Notre Dame, Auburn, Arkansas and South Carolina this year. Texas lost to Ohio State and Georgia -- two CFP teams -- as well as a lowly Florida side. The Longhorns, outside of the Georgia game, have been much improved the last month or so and present another tough challenge for the Aggies. With this game in Austin, the Longhorns could finally be the team to knock off the Aggies in 2025.

Vanderbilt money line at Tennessee

Even with a win, Vanderbilt may miss the CFP at 10-2. But it's likely the Commodores will get some help across Rivalry Week and the conference title game slate next week to get some help and vault them into the CFP, so long as they win at Tennessee. The Vols have won this matchup six years in a row and are 8-3 -- good but not really in the CFP conversation anymore. The 'Dores have enjoyed a magical season, and it doesn't seem like that magic has run out quite yet. A Vandy win here could be a catalyst for some CFP shakeup across these next two weeks.