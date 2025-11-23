Each Sunday during the season, I will preview some of the bigger college football games early in the week, give my initial lean and recommend to either bet it early or wait for a better line. Just for clarification, I will always mention if I already bet the game personally so there is no confusion.

My official Week 14 plays will be out later in the week and I will also post all my picks in the SportsLine Discord as soon as I bet them. This article is more about giving advice so you can get the best number in the higher-profile games every Saturday.

Here are my early thoughts on the Week 14 matchups.

This is a tough game to call because pro bettors love a good double-digit home underdog but the market is also extremely high on Ohio State. The Buckeyes opened -11.5 and I think we see the line tick up a bit before there is some buyback on Michigan.

While there has always been bad blood in this rivalry, don't forget that last year Michigan planted its flag at the Horseshoe after upsetting the Buckeyes as 19.5-point underdogs. Let's just say if Ryan Day is ahead late, he probably won't take a knee.

I think this is a fascinating matchup. Michigan's offense has performed better at home with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. However, we know how badly the Buckeyes want this one. Day sat star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate against Rutgers so they would be 100 percent for Michigan.

If you like the Wolverines, I would wait for at least 12.5. I can see this line reaching 13.5 before it comes back down.

Wait: Michigan +12.5 or better

I expect Washington to be a popular pick with sharp bettors this week. Not only are the Huskies getting over a touchdown at home, Oregon comes in with multiple injuries on the offensive line.

Dante Moore did a great job getting rid of the ball quickly and standing in the pocket with defenders in his face against USC. I thought it was the best game Moore has ever played. However, Washington's defense is better than the Trojans, especially up front. It will present a big challenge if the Ducks are down a couple of starting offensive linemen.

Washington gets its second big home game of the season. The Huskies were completely outclassed earlier in the year when Ohio State came to Seattle. This is a very intriguing game but if you like Washington, grab the 7.5 early.

Bet: Washington +7.5

Every Sunday morning, I speak to a couple of sharp bettors I know to see where they are leaning early. They all told me Auburn plus the points. I originally thought this line was a little short but when they all agree on a side it catches my attention.

When I began to break down the game, I can see why they like the 5.5 with Auburn. The Tide have an impressive road win at Georgia but they have been average overall away from home. Alabama lost to a bad Florida State team, trailed a bad South Carolina team late in the fourth quarter and beat Missouri by three.

Give Kalen DeBoer and Alabama credit for pulling out close wins on the road in the SEC. That's never easy. Still, this is Auburn's Super Bowl. I expect a lot of early money to come in on the Tigers. My advice is if you like Alabama, wait for the line to drop. There is no reason to run and bet the Tide at -5.5.

Wait: Alabama -4 or better