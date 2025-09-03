Week 1 of the 2025 college football season featured several marquee matchups, and Week 2 is no different with some major rivalry showdowns and a heavyweight Big Ten-SEC clash. Bettors in Week 1 correctly backed Utah over UCLA and South Carolina over Virginia Tech, but largely missed on Florida State against Alabama and Miami against Notre Dame. How will the college football betting public fare in Week 2's biggest games?

Iowa vs. No. 16 Iowa State

The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line when the Hawkeyes and Cyclones meet in Ames for this annual rivalry showdown. These teams have split the last four meetings, with the most memorable recent showdown being No. 10 Iowa defeating No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 in 2021. The Cyclones took down No. 21 Iowa last year 20-19 in this game, and the Hawkeyes are hoping to spoil a strong start to the season for Matt Campbell's side. So far, 79% of the spread bets at DraftKings Sportsbook have come in on the Cyclones as 3-point favorites, and 78% of the money line tickets are also on Iowa State. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Iowa on both the spread and money line. The Hawkeyes cover in 53% of simulations and win in 49% of simulations. Bet Iowa-Iowa State at DraftKings here:

Baylor vs. No. 17 SMU

The Mustangs disappointed in last year's College Football Playoff, which might be why they were somewhat overlooked entering the 2025 season. Baylor was unable to score a win over Auburn in Week 1 despite Sawyer Robertson throwing for 419 yards and three touchdowns. These two former Southwest Conference members last met in 2016, with the Bears winning 40-16. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see that happening this time around, as it backs the Mustangs as 2.5-point favorites on both the spread and money line. SMU covers in 70% of simulations and wins in 73% of simulations, with the latter being an "A" grade play. Bettors are going the same way, with 77% of the spread bets and 78% of the money line bets coming in on the Mustangs.

No. 20 Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Rebels fans don't have fond memories of this game, and they're wary of Lane Kiffin's ranked squad potentially laying another egg against the Wildcats. However, there's a lot of confidence the 2025 matchup will be a lot different than last year's contest, as 81% of the spread bets at DraftKings are coming in on the Rebels as 10-point favorites, and that number shoots up to 93% of money line tickets. The SportsLine Projection Model rates Ole Miss -10 as an "A" grade play, as the Rebels cover in 60% of simulations. Sign up for DraftKings to wager on Ole Miss-Kentucky here:

Kansas vs. Missouri

The Border War is back! This famed rivalry returns to the gridiron after a 14-year hiatus, though the two schools have met up on the basketball court once again. Kansas is a trendy pick to be a factor in the Big 12, while Missouri is coming off back-to-back seasons with 10+ wins under Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers have won five of the last six meetings and are 6.5-point home favorites for Saturday's clash. The model rates Missouri money line at -243 (wager $243 to win $100) as an "A" grade play, with the Tigers winning in 79% of simulations to bring value at these odds. The public is slightly less confident but is still backing the home side -- 63% of the spread bets and 69% of the money line bets have come in on the Tigers. Bet Kansas-Missouri at DraftKings here:

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

Last year's Big 12 champions head to Starkville to take on a Mississippi State side which looked promising in a Week 1 win over Southern Miss. The Bulldogs have a great chance to make a statement at home against the Sun Devils, who are 6.5-point favorites in this matchup. The betting public is all over Arizona State, with 68% of the spread bets and 87% of the money line bets coming in on the road side. However, the SportsLine Projection Model likes Mississippi State. The Bulldogs cover in 51% of simulations and win in 38% to provide value as +193 underdogs (wager $100 to win $193).

No. 15 Michigan vs. No. 18 Oklahoma

Both programs have been in a bit of hot water lately, though Michigan is actually facing penalties for its actions while the investigation into Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer didn't hold much weight. Mateer was excellent in his Sooners debut, throwing for 392 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-3 win over Illinois State. Prized Wolverines recruit Bryce Underwood, who reportedly has a $12 million NIL deal, looked solid in the opener as well with 251 yards and a score in a win over New Mexico. The Sooners are 5.5-point home favorites for this ranked showdown under the lights, but the SportsLine model is backing the Wolverines. Michigan covers in 59% of simulations and wins in 47% of simulations to bring value as a +162 underdog (wager $100 to win $162). At DraftKings, this line has moved to Oklahoma -4.5 and the public is all in on the Wolverines, as 55% of the spread bets and 64% of the money line bets have come in on Michigan. Sign up for DraftKings to bet on Michigan-Oklahoma here: