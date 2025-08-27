Week 1 of the 2025 college football season officially begins Thursday, Aug. 28 with the No. 25 Boise State Broncos visiting the South Florida Bulls at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos are looking to get back to the College Football Playoff this season, though they will not have star running back Ashton Jeanty after he departed for the NFL. Boise State is a 5.5-point favorite against South Florida and 77% of the bets at DraftKings like the Broncos to cover that line. A whopping 88% of the bets on the money line are backing Boise State to win game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Broncos winning in 77% of its simulations.

Thursday's opener serves as a strong appetizer for Saturday's main course, which features No. 1 Texas visiting No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 LSU facing off against No. 4 Clemson. The battle of top-10 teams continues Sunday when No. 6 Notre Dame renews its famous rivalry with No. 10 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's a look at how bettors are approaching these games and more, with all splits coming from DraftKings.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Arch Manning looks to upend the defending national champions when he leads the Longhorns into Columbus Saturday afternoon. Manning has plenty of hype this season as the Heisman Trophy favorite and he showed plenty of flashes last season to have fans excited about what he can do as the full-time starter. Ohio State is going with Julian Sayin under center, and this will be an interesting challenge for him. Sayin threw just 12 passes a year ago while backing up Will Howard but he's got the ultimate weapon at his disposal in Jeremiah Smith. Smith put up 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in his freshman season a year ago. The Buckeyes are 1.5-point home favorites, but the public is leaning towards Texas. So far, 53% of the spread bets are on the Longhorns, while 66% of the money line bets back Texas. The Longhorns are getting a slight edge in the SportsLine Projection Model, winning in 47% of simulations to bring value at +102 odds (wager $100 to win $102).

No. 8 Alabama vs. Florida State

Despite this being a true road game for Alabama, the Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites over the Seminoles. Question marks surrounding Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson have not deterred the public from backing the SEC powerhouse, as 85% of the spread bets are on the Crimson Tide and that number jumps to 95% when looking at money line bets. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Alabama -13.5, as the Crimson Tide cover in 58% of model simulations.

No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson

It's a battle of Tigers in South Carolina Saturday evening, with Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney both expecting to compete for a national championship thanks to their elite quarterbacks. Garrett Nussmeier returns to LSU for his senior season, while Cade Klubnik looks to build on his strong finish to last season as Clemson's starter. So far, 52% of bettors are backing Clemson as a 3.5-point favorite on the spread. The money line splits are nearly even as well with 51% of bets going to Clemson and 49% going to LSU. The SportsLine model likes LSU on the money line as a +147 underdog (wager $100 to win $147), as the SEC squad wins in 58% of the model's simulations.

Utah vs. UCLA

Pac-12 After Dark fans can rejoice as two former members square up under the lights Saturday night. The Utes are looking to rediscover their mojo after logging just five wins a year ago, while the Bruins are hoping former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava can take the next step. Iamaleava's transfer saga was a messy public feud and he'll be looking to make a statement against one of the country's most consistent defenses. Bettors aren't that confident in him, as 62% of spread slips are backing Utah as a 6-point favorite, while 68% of the bets on the money line have come in on Utah. However, the SportsLine model is backing UCLA as a +187 underdog (wager $100 to win $187). The Bruins win in 50% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina

The Gamecocks are a trendy pick to make the College Football Playoff after a 9-3 campaign a year ago, thanks in large part to quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers is a popular Heisman sleeper pick and will look to build on a solid 2024 season in which he threw 18 touchdowns and rushed for seven more. South Carolina is getting plenty of love from bettors as a 7.5-point favorite, with 84% of spread bets coming in on the Gamecocks. That number jumps to 96% for money line bets. Virginia Tech wins in just 35% of simulations in the SportsLine Projection Model, but that's bringing enough value as a +241 underdog (wager $100 to win $241) for the model to back the Hokies.

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Miami

These two storied programs played each other almost annually from 1971-1990, with the games in 1988, 1989 and 1990 being the most significant. It took 20 years for Notre Dame and Miami to meet again, with the Irish winning the 2010 Sun Bowl 33-17. Miami won the last meeting between the two sides 41-8 in 2017, and would love a repeat showing in front of its home fans Sunday evening. The SportsLine Projection Model is giving Notre Dame money line an "A" grade, as the Irish win in 77% of simulations as -133 favorites (wager $133 to win $100). Bettors are leaning that way, with 83% of spread bets going towards Notre Dame as a 2.5-point favorite and 78% of money line tickets coming in on the Irish.