Every Thursday during the college football season, I'll release my favorite spots to bet for the upcoming week.

A great example of a "spot" play is Vanderbilt's upset over Alabama last season. The Commodores were returning home after two straight road losses, while Alabama was coming off an emotional win over No. 2 Georgia. Vanderbilt won the game outright as a 23-point underdog. We will see more opportunities like this once the season gets going based on travel, results, and injuries.

Vanderbilt is in the same place again this year getting the Crimson Tide off a win over Georgia. The Commodores didn't make the list this time though, because they won't sneak up on Alabama. It's a good spot for Vanderbilt but a revenge spot for the Crimson Tide, so they cancel each other out.

Just for clarification, I'll always mention if I bet the game personally. Sometimes, I will like the spot for a certain team but my numbers may not see enough value to make it an official play.

Here are three strong betting spots for Week 6.

UAB +7.5 vs. Army

I know UAB isn't very good but who told Army it could be over a touchdown favorite on the road? The Black Knights' defense is struggling right now, allowing 31 points per game. It's hard to cover 7.5 on the road when the defense can't stop anyone.

Look for UAB's offense and quarterback Jalen Kitna to have success in this matchup. UAB has scored at least 24 points in every game this season. The two games where they scored exactly 24 came against Tennessee and Navy. However, the Navy game was impacted by two lengthy weather delays. The Blazers had 24 points at halftime but were shut out in the second half. If not for the weather delays, I think UAB would have easily scored 30+ in that game.

I also like the fact the Blazers are coming off a bye week and have already seen Navy's option this season. UAB's rush defense isn't great, although it should be well-prepared to face Army's unique offense.

This is the Black Knights' second straight road game, so UAB has a big rest advantage. It's obvious this isn't the same Army team as last year and I think the Blazers can keep this within a touchdown at home. I would also consider betting over UAB's team total of 24.5 points.

Louisville -6.5 vs. No. 24 Virginia

Virginia is in one of the worst spots of the season after the Cavaliers upset Florida State at home on national TV and the students stormed the field.

Now, Virginia has to re-focus and face a good Louisville team on the road. The Cardinals have been a bit undervalued early in the season, but this is a team I believe is good enough to compete for an ACC championship. It's a really tough spot for the Cavaliers.

The only reason I haven't bet Louisville is because the bad spot angle is already baked into the line. I make the Cardinals -6 here. The line reached Louisville -7.5 before dropping to 6.5. I'll see where it ends up by Saturday.

My advice is if you don't want to lay the 6.5, Louisville is a great option in money line parlays this week. Not only is Virginia in a tough spot, I have the Cardinals rated as the better overall team and they are playing at home. I think Louisville is a safe bet to win the game.

No. 9 Texas -6.5 at Florida

I love this spot for Texas. Both teams are coming off a bye, although that may not be a good thing for Florida. The Gators have lost three straight and there are already odds out on who will replace Billy Napier as Florida's next head coach. Times are tough in Gainesville right now.

The big advantage the Longhorns have in this matchup is on the defensive side of the ball. Florida is struggling to score points this season and quarterback DJ Lagway has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes. The Gators scored a total of 33 points in losses to South Florida, LSU and Miami. That doesn't bode well for Florida going up against an elite Texas defense that is allowing just 7.7 points per game.

I expect Arch Manning to be used as a runner more coming out of the bye week to take advantage of a banged up Florida defensive front. Manning is averaging seven rushes per game. Look for him to eclipse that number on Saturday.

The Longhorns have been excellent away from home under Steve Sarkisian the last three seasons, winning 11 straight true road games and going 7-4 against the spread. Texas has yet to play its A-Game and I think we could finally see it here.

Florida might just be done. I can see a scenario where the players come out of the bye week flat and get blown out. Even if the Gators put up a fight, I expect Texas to eventually wear them down and cover the modest 6.5-point spread.