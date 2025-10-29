Upsets are a big part of what makes college football so great, as we may see underdogs knock off favorites any given week. We're now in Week 10 of the 2025 season, and the College Football Playoff field is starting to become clear. This week, we've highlighted three games with CFP contenders where the underdog can pull off the upset, and we've combined them into a three-leg parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 16-1.

College football Week 10 upset parlay

Final odds: +1646 (wager $100 to win $1,646)

Vanderbilt money line at Texas

Vanderbilt finds itself as an underdog despite having dropped just one game all year as the Commodores head to Austin for a date with the Longhorns. This is a must-win game for Texas considering its already lost twice this year and still has Georgia and Texas A&M on the schedule. It's unlikely a three-loss school will make the College Football Playoff.

Vandy has won all its games besides at Alabama, picking up big wins over Missouri and LSU along the way. It feels like there's something special brewing for Clark Lea's team, headlined by Diego Pavia and a potential Heisman run. Texas, meanwhile, went from preseason No. 1 to unlikely to make the CFP. The Longhorns lost to Ohio State and Florida and barely beat Kentucky and Mississippi State over their last two games. Plus, Arch Manning left last week with an injury.

This game being at Texas is the main factor in the Longhorns being favored but this feels like another win for Vandy, especially given the Longhorns' struggles of late against SEC bottom feeders.

NC State money line vs. Georgia Tech

The ACC is weird. Last year, SMU and Clemson made the CFP. This year, it's Georgia Tech and Miami that are the top contenders to reach the playoff. Miami has already lost once (to Louisville) while the Yellow Jackets are unbeaten. However, Georgia Tech has largely taken advantage of a soft schedule, and it barely beat Wake Forest, Colorado and a mediocre Clemson team.

NC State has lost four of its last five games, but the Wolfpack have home-field advantage here, and you can bet that they'll be extra motivated against the top team in the conference. NC State has put up points this year, scoring 33+ four times. If the Wolfpack are able to move the ball down the field early, we could be in for a treat in Raleigh.

Nebraska money line vs. USC

These teams confound me a bit. Just when it looked like USC was taking a much-needed step forward under Lincoln Riley, the defense started to crater yet again. And when it looked like Nebraska was going to emerge as a sleeper in the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers fell to Michigan, barely beat Maryland and Northwestern and got blown out by Minnesota while scoring just six points. Both teams have two losses and are theoretically in the CFP conversation if they win out, but USC has the better chance as the Trojans can put together a nice late-season resume by beating Nebraska, Iowa and Oregon.

So why back Nebraska here? Well, Dylan Raiola, even while continuing his strange cosplay of Patrick Mahomes, is a very good quarterback who's enjoying a nice sophomore campaign. This Cornhuskers team, unlike previous iterations, can move the ball down the field and score points. The Trojans, once again, have a great offense and bad defense. This is a recurring story for Riley's teams and even with USC having a talent edge, the Trojans' defense prevents them from beating teams they should. USC gave up 31 points to Michigan State in a win and lost 34-32 at Illinois and 34-24 at Notre Dame two weekends ago. Nebraska, at home, should be able to score and keep things close, and that's where USC has tended to falter under Riley. This could be a signature win for Matt Rhule, which either is a good thing for what he's building in Lincoln or will pad his resume if he's interested in coaching at his alma mater Penn State.