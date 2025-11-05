We're officially in November, which means college football teams only have a few games left to state their case for the College Football Playoff Committee. Losses this late in the season, fair or not, are more amplified than losses in September or October, so fringe CFP teams can't afford any slipups at this stage of the year. Three CFP contenders are officially on upset watch for Week 11, and we've created a three-game parlay with those upsets at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 34-1.

College football Week 11 upset parlay

Final odds: +3411 (wager $100 to win $3,411)

Iowa money line vs. Oregon

I'm not sure it's fair to call this one a letdown spot for the Ducks. Iowa is good and should be ranked, and the Hawkeyes can actually score points this year unlike previous seasons. Iowa is 6-2 with losses to rival Iowa State and a close 20-15 defeat to Indiana. Oregon has lost just once this year, which was also to Indiana, but the team really hasn't beaten anyone as its big win at Penn State doesn't look quite so good with the benefit of hindsight. Additionally, the Ducks had an ugly showing at home against a bad Wisconsin team, taking that game 21-7. Quarterback Dante Moore left that game with a bloody nose, but he appears on track to play against Iowa, which is good news for the Ducks. The Hawkeyes look awfully frisky of late and Kinnick Stadium is a very tough place to play. Iowa has a strong case to not just be ranked, but be the best two-loss team in the Big Ten. The Ducks have their work cut out for them this weekend.

BYU money line at Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have bounced back from their loss to Arizona State by beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State while scoring 85 points over those two games. Outside of the ASU loss, Texas Tech has been an absolute machine by blowing out opponents. That won't be easy this week against a BYU team that is undefeated and sits alone atop the Big 12. BYU hasn't had the sexy blowout wins that Texas Tech has, but the Cougars simply find ways to keep on winning. They keep things close and pull things out in the end, and the one game that operated that way for the Red Raiders was the lone game they lost.

Missouri money line vs. Texas A&M

This matchup was always going to be tough for Missouri, and it's made even tougher by the fact that star quarterback Beau Pribula is out for the season with an ankle injury, putting true freshman Matt Zollers under center. Zollers was solid in relief of Pribula against Vanderbilt, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and the Tigers' lone touchdown. While that was a low-scoring affair, Texas A&M likes shootouts, scoring 40+ in four games and 31+ in all but one. The Aggies are undefeated and appear destined for both a CFP berth as well as an SEC Championship Game appearance, but they've played close games against teams worse than Missouri, like a 45-42 win over Arkansas and 16-10 win over Auburn. The Tigers have enough talent on each side of the ball to make up for Pribula's absence. It won't be easy, but Missouri certainly is a worthy underdog to consider this weekend, especially at home.