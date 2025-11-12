Games this late in the season are magnified as teams are jockeying for position in the College Football Playoff race, as a single loss could essentially eliminate a team from the running. Many top CFP contenders are in action this week, and a few of them are on upset alert for Week 12. We've found three upset spots to watch and combined them into a three-leg parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 40-1.

College football Week 12 upset parlay

Northwestern ML vs. Michigan (+375)

Iowa ML at USC (+200)

Virginia ML at Duke (+190)

Final odds: +4033 (wager $100 to win $4,033)

Northwestern money line vs. Michigan

David Braun's team has bounced back from a 4-8 2024 campaign with a 5-4 start this year and the Wildcats have been able to put together some solid wins, such as an upset over Penn State. Northwestern has lost two in a row, falling 28-21 to Nebraska and 38-17 to USC, and now welcomes Michigan to town. The Wolverines have lost just twice this year, but both losses have come on the road. Michigan is a different team in Ann Arbor compared to away from home and even still, the Wolverines beat Purdue 21-16 at home to begin the month and Northwestern beat Purdue 19-0 earlier this season. This could be a program-boosting win for Northwestern while also clinching a bowl berth. This should be a tougher test for Michigan than it may appear.

Iowa money line at USC

The Hawkeyes nearly pulled off the upset last week against Oregon, but allowing a safety thanks to a bad snap on a punt helped sink Iowa's chances in that 18-16 defeat. The Hawkeyes get another chance to try and upset a CFP hopeful as they travel to L.A. to face USC. The Trojans can't afford another loss, and they still have the Ducks on the schedule. Iowa has played good teams close all year long and even though it's an away game, the Hawkeyes have the ability to move the ball on a bad USC defense while churning clock and limiting possessions. That's not a game the Trojans want to play, but the Hawkeyes should be able to force that to happen and get USC into uncomfortable territory.

Virginia money line at Duke

The Cavaliers had a clear shot to the ACC title game, but they lost a stunner to Wake Forest last week. Virginia is now one of five one-loss teams in the ACC, and they face one of those other teams in Duke this weekend. The Blue Devils are 5-4 but have just a single conference loss (Georgia Tech) and are favored at home. Duke is playing good football and since it's a home game, the Blue Devils should be favored but it still feels like the Cavs have the better team and unfortunately got caught looking ahead. I wouldn't expect Virginia to make that mistake again and come out Saturday trying to make a statement.