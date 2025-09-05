Week 2 of the college football season rolls along with another loaded slate. There are a few notable clashes like Michigan vs. Oklahoma, as well as a few rivalry games, including the renewed Border War between Kansas and Missouri. So which teams are on upset alert this week? We've identified three underdogs worth backing, and we've paired those three teams into one parlay at BetMGM that has final odds of +6200.

College football Week 2 upset parlay

South Florida over Florida (+600)

UConn over Syracuse (+200)

Kansas over Missouri (+200)

Final odds: +6200 (wager $100 to win $6200)

South Florida (+600) at Florida

The Bulls enter this in-state clash with Florida on a high note after dismantling a ranked Boise State team 34-7 last week to open the season. What helps USF is quarterback Byrum Brown is back and fully healthy after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. Brown is one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the nation, and he rushed for over 800 yards in 2023. He started the year with a bang last week with over 250 all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Bulls face a ranked Florida team that many see as a College Football Playoff contender. The Gators beat LIU 55-0 at home last week and have the highest expectations of any Bill Napier-led Florida team to date after going 8-5 last year.

Can the Bulls pull of a stunner in the Swamp? If so, expect Brown to go crazy with his arm and his legs while frustrating Florida's defense. Perhaps Brown follows Tommy Castellanos' lead when he propelled Florida State past Alabama last week.

UConn (+200) at Syracuse

The Orange had a tough season opener, falling 45-26 to Tennessee. As for UConn, the Huskies beat CCSU 59-13. Syracuse was a surprising team last year under first-year head coach Fran Brown, but the offense didn't quite click as needed against the Volunteers, and quarterback Steve Angeli threw a pick and put the ball on the ground two times. Syracuse was pass-heavy last year but had three rushing touchdowns in Week 1.

As for the Huskies, Joe Fagnano threw for 260 yards and three scores in a dominating win. The Huskies quietly went 9-4 last year and one of those four losses came to the Orange, who had a much better roster last year than right now. If UConn could hang with that team last year, the Huskies could certainly pull off the road upset this week.

Kansas (+200) at Missouri

After more than a decade of not facing off, two longtime rivals square off in the renewed Border War as Missouri hosts Kansas. This is the first time these two rivals have met since 2011 as the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC. Now, one program will leave undefeated and the other with their first loss of 2025.

The Tigers beat Central Arkansas 61-6 last week, while the Jayhawks have two wins under their belt after a 31-7 win over Fresno State in Week 0 and a 46-7 blowout of Wagner in Week 1. Missouri went 21-5 the last two years but lost a lot of firepower to the NFL Draft, while Kansas is coming off a 5-7 campaign but returns notable quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has seven passing touchdowns already this year.

Given the nature of rivalry games, this one should be close, and Kansas appears to have the edge at quarterback, which helps on the road in a potentially hostile environment.