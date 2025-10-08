One of the biggest rivalries in college football is renewed this weekend when Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry game, and one side of that matchup is part of our Week 7 college football upsets parlay at Caesars Sportsbook, which pays nearly 8-1.

College football Week 7 upset parlay

North Texas ML vs. South Florida (-105)

No. 6 Oklahoma ML vs. Texas (+100)

No. 14 Missouri ML vs. No. 8 Alabama (+130)

Final odds: +798 (wager $100 to win $798)

North Texas money line vs. South Florida (Friday)

South Florida was an upset darling early this season, picking up big wins over Boise State and Florida as sizable underdogs. The Bulls have since lost to Miami in blowout fashion, but they rebounded with big wins over Charlotte and South Carolina State. USF has a path to the College Football Playoff as the Group of 5 representative, and a matchup with Memphis may decide who is dancing at the end of the year. But USF can't look past North Texas, which is 5-0 and plays host Friday night. The Mean Green have scored a ton of points this year, and this has the makings of a shootout which can go either way. There's a reason the odds are tight here, as a road win Friday night is hardly a slam dunk for the Bulls against a pesky UNT squad.

Oklahoma money line vs. Texas

This is one to grab if you can while the Sooners are still at plus money. Oklahoma is hoping to have star quarterback John Mateer back after he underwent hand surgery recently, and he's reportedly making a strong push to play. Even without Mateer, the Sooners are the better team than rival Texas, which just lost to a bad Florida squad. If Mateer is back, Oklahoma is in an even better spot overall. Texas' offense still looks out of whack with Arch Manning under center, and Sooners head coach Brent Venables' defense has allowed no more than 17 points this year.

Missouri money line vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide have to be feeling good after consecutive wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt, but this matchup with Missouri features another big test for Kalen DeBoer's team. DeBoer is undefeated at home with the Tide, but his teams are just 3-4 on the road since he took over for Nick Saban. One of those wins was two weeks ago at Georgia, snapping the nation's longest active home win streak, but a 3-4 road mark is still quite noticeable. The Tigers are undefeated and ranked 14th in the nation entering this matchup, so it's hardly just another road SEC game for Alabama. Missouri has scored 42 or more points in all but one game this year. The Tide will need to weather some early storms on the road, and the Tigers can make a big statement with a massive SEC win here.