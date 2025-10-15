College football regularly brings chaos in the form of upsets, and upsets are the name of the game in this parlay at Caesars Sportsbook. These three upsets over top-10 teams includes two SEC powerhouses and presents a massive if it hits.

College football Week 8 upset parlay

Final odds: +4806 (wager $100 to win $4,806)

Ole Miss money line at Georgia

The Rebels survived a close one three weeks ago against LSU in a 24-19 win, but their most recent win was far closer than expected when they defeated visiting WSU 24-21 on Saturday. Perhaps Lane Kiffin's squad was looking ahead to this matchup with Georgia, which could have massive College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. The Bulldogs' lone loss of the year was to Alabama while Ole Miss remains unbeaten. Georgia hasn't looked quite as dominant as we're accustomed to seeing, and this is exactly the type of game Kiffin needs to show his team is truly among the nation's elite.

Tennessee money line at Alabama

The Volunteers knocked off the Crimson Tide last year in Knoxville, so can they do it again this year in Tuscaloosa? The Tide have been on a revenge tour of sorts of late as they beat Vanderbilt, a team they lost to in 2024, two weeks ago. They'll surely be looking for revenge over Tennessee as well. The Vols lost some key playmakers from last year's squad, but they arguably have upgraded at quarterback with Joey Aguilar, who has over 1,600 yards and 14 passing scores this year. This is the fourth huge test for Alabama in a row, and the Tide just escaped Missouri with a win. This is as good of a chance as the Volunteers have to leave Tuscaloosa with an upset win.

Arizona State money line vs. Texas Tech

Of the three games, this is the biggest wild card. Texas Tech looks like the clear best team in the Big 12 this year, and Arizona State, last year's conference champ, has a major injury question mark with quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt missed last week's game against Utah, which was a blowout win in favor of the Utes. ASU is now unranked and really can't afford a loss if the team wants to get back to the CFP. If Leavitt plays, the Sun Devils have a chance, especially at home. If not, this could be another long day for ASU.