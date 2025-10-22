One of the best parts of college football is seeing the big upsets week to week. There are always games with upset potential on the schedule, especially between conference foes, and that's certainly the case in Week 9. We've highlighted three games that could see the underdog win, and we've combined them into a three-leg parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 23-1.

College football Week 9 upset parlay

Final odds: +2330 (wager $100 to win $2,330)

Ole Miss money line at Oklahoma

We picked Ole Miss in this spot last week, and it looked like the Rebels would get it done at Georgia. Instead, the Bulldogs outscored Lane Kiffin's squad 17-0 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 43-35 win. Ole Miss has played some close games all year long, be it against ranked teams like Georgia and LSU or lesser foes like Washington State and Kentucky. Kiffin's Rebels find themselves as underdogs in this visit to Oklahoma, which rebounded from a Red River Rivalry loss to Texas with a win over South Carolina. It makes sense the Sooners are favored, but John Mateer has not been productive since returning from injury and Ole Miss is a talented bunch. If the Rebels can apply pressure early with their offense, it may be tough for Mateer and Co. to keep up if his performance the last two weeks is any indication. The Rebels can afford one more loss this year to still make the College Football Playoff but even on the road, this feels like a game they should win.

Memphis money line vs. South Florida

One cool thing about the 12-team CFP bracket is that you get a Group of Five team in the field. That was Boise State last year, and there's a good chance the winner of Memphis and South Florida is that team this year. The Bulls were the talk of college football after upsetting Boise State and Florida early in the year, and their lone loss was to a ranked Miami squad. Memphis also has just one loss, which was last week to an inspired UAB team that rallied behind its interim head coach. The Tigers still have a tough Tulane team on the schedule in addition to Navy. USF also has Navy on tap the rest of the way. After getting through the three-game gauntlet against Boise State, Florida and Miami, USF passed its next big test a few weeks ago by beating North Texas. Memphis' biggest win came against Arkansas. With so much at stake and this game being at Memphis, the Tigers are one of the more intriguing underdogs this weekend.

Mississippi State money line vs. Texas

After a 4-0 start, the Bulldogs have dropped three straight to open up SEC play, but two of those games were heart-breaking close losses. Mississippi State was blown out by a loaded Texas A&M squad, but the Bulldogs lost in overtime to Tennessee late in September and then fell 23-21 to Florida over the weekend. They've been right there and are this close to being 6-1. They get a Texas team that, despite being ranked, seems lost offensively. The Longhorns lost to Florida as well and needed overtime to beat Kentucky 16-13 last week. The Arch Manning hype train hasn't just halted -- it's moving backwards. What's also important to note is those two close MSU losses we noted were at home, just like this week. Texas is more talented, but the Longhorns aren't playing like it. This is an inspired Bulldogs team that has been close to a signature win, and they have the ability to get it done this weekend.