The 2025 college football season continues to deliver marquee matchups in Week 3, headlined by two pivotal SEC clashes and a Group of Five contender trying to knock off its third ranked opponent in a row. Bettors in Week 2 correctly backed the Missouri Tigers in the Border War but did not foresee Mississippi State knocking off then-No. 12 Arizona State in Starkville. How will they fare in Week 3? Here's how bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook are approaching the biggest contests on the schedule.

No. 12 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson lost its opening game to LSU and got a good scare from Troy in Week 2 before eventually prevailing 27-16. Georgia Tech pulled out a gutsy win over Colorado in Week 1 and enters this ACC showdown undefeated and ready to cause chaos. The Yellow Jackets are seen as a sneaky contender in the conference behind quarterback Haynes King, who has yet to throw for a touchdown this season but has three scores on the ground. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites, and 66% of spread bets at DraftKings back them to cover. 77% of money line bets are on Clemson. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Georgia Tech as a +136 underdog (wager $100 to win $136) as the Yellow Jackets win in 41% of simulations to bring value at those odds. Bet Clemson-Georgia Tech at DraftKings here:

Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Alabama

Wisconsin is dangerously close to becoming the next white-and-red Big Ten program to fall on tough times. The Badgers did not look convincing in a 17-0 win in Week 1 over Miami (Ohio) but did dominate Middle Tennessee in Week 2. A Week 3 trip to Tuscaloosa is daunting, especially since the Crimson Tide are likely still fuming from the Week 1 upset at the hands of then-unranked Florida State. Kalen DeBoer is on the hot seat, and this is the exact type of game he cannot lose if he wants a chance to turn this around. Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model is backing Wisconsin as the underdog. The Badgers cover this huge spread in 61% of simulations. 51% of bettors at DraftKings are backing Alabama to cover at home. When looking at money line tickets, that number skyrockets to 90% in favor of the Crimson Tide.

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 15 Tennessee

It's surprising to see the Bulldogs are only 3.5-point favorites against Tennessee, even with the game being played in Knoxville and the Volunteers being ranked. Georgia has won the last eight meetings in this rivalry, and none of those games have been closer than two touchdowns. Gunner Stockton, Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. have paced Georgia offensively, while Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen anchor Kirby Smart's revamped defense. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar has been impressive through two games, but this will potentially be his biggest challenge of the season. 58% of bettors are backing Georgia on the spread, and that number only improves slightly to 61% when looking at money line bets. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Bulldogs covering in 52% of simulations. Sign up for DraftKings to bet Georgia-Tennessee here:

No. 18 South Florida vs. No. 5 Miami

The Bulls are suddenly one of the biggest stories in college football, knocking off ranked opponents in Boise State and Florida in the first two weeks of the season. Now, South Florida gets a shot at a resurgent Miami program looking to make the College Football Playoff behind star transfer quarterback Carson Beck. The Hurricanes are 17.5-point favorites in this game, and the SportsLine model has them covering in 51% of simulations, but bettors are not convinced. While 84% of money line tickets are coming in on Miami, 72% of spread bets are backing South Florida. Wager on South Florida-Miami at DraftKings here:

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

The Irish won this game late last year thanks to a Jeremiyah Love touchdown and some stellar defense. The Aggies did not play Marcel Reed in that contest, and he's now the clear starting quarterback and leader for this team. Notre Dame had a week off after losing to Miami in Week 1, so rest could potentially be a factor benefitting the home side. Texas A&M has been on fire offensively with Reed, and the Aggies have the experience on defense to slow down Notre Dame's running backs and force CJ Carr to make plays with his arm. Texas A&M covers in 51% of SportsLine's simulations as a 6.5-point underdog, and 51% of spread bets at DraftKings are backing the Aggies. However, the public sees Notre Dame prevailing here, with 65% of money line tickets coming in on the Irish.

Florida vs. No. 3 LSU

The Gators likely saved Billy Napier's job with a win over LSU last year in this storied rivalry, but they enter the Week 3 showdown in Baton Rouge severely wounded after losing to South Florida. The Tigers got an important win over Clemson in Week 1 and have climbed up to No. 3 in the rankings, but this week is all about revenge for last year's debacle. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been sharp through two games, and this is one of the moments he likely came back to school for. The SportsLine Projection Model sees a ton of points in this one, as it rates Over 48.5 on the total as an "A" grade play. 55% of tickets on the Florida-LSU total at DraftKings are on the Over as well. When looking at the game result, 72% of spread bets back LSU, and that number jumps to 92% for money line bets. Sign up for DraftKings to bet Florida-LSU here: