The SEC continues to be the focus of the college football world heading into Week 10, as nine teams in the league have two losses or fewer entering the stretch run of the 2025 season. Texas A&M is the lone undefeated team but Alabama is unbeaten in conference play while four other teams have only one SEC loss. Two of those squads, Vanderbilt and Texas, meet on Saturday in a game that likely decides whose College Football Playoff hopes stay alive. That's where we'll start in our Week 10 SEC parlay at BetMGM.

Final odds: +611 (wager $100 to win $611)

Texas has massively underachieved after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, and a large reason for that is the underwhelming play of Arch Manning. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, the Texas starter simply hasn't put this offense into high gear. The Longhorns could be without Manning in this game due to a concussion he suffered last week, but even if he does play, Vanderbilt is a better team right now. Diego Pavia can add another signature moment to his Heisman campaign with a win in Austin.

The Gators are undergoing change with Billy Napier out, and players typically want to show the coach was the issue when they come back on the field under an interim leader. However, the talent level at Florida under Napier was top tier, so it might actually be a personnel issue in Gainesville. The Bulldogs can't afford to falter since they already have one SEC loss and Georgia has dominated this rivalry under Kirby Smart, winning eight of the last 10 meetings and each of the last four.

At some point, Auburn is going to have to admit hiring Hugh Freeze was a mistake. That point may come after Saturday, because Kentucky is more than capable of pulling off the upset here. The Wildcats didn't hold their own against South Carolina or Tennessee, but they were one play away from beating Texas in overtime and only lost to Ole Miss by a touchdown. Auburn is less talented than both those schools on paper, and Kentucky should be able to stay within one score here.