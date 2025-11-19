Only two weeks remain during the 2025 college football regular season as we've officially reached Week 13 of the season. This week's slate is an interesting one as we're one week away from both the final full weekend of the season, which just so happens to be Rivalry Week. Upsets are always a key storyline for college football game weeks, and we saw plenty of those in Week 12. Does Week 13 have some big upsets in store? We've highlighted three underdogs in this week's three-leg parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 31-1.

College football Week 13 upset parlay

Final odds: +3176 (wager $100 to win $3,176)

NC State money line vs. Florida State

Remember when Florida State knocked off Alabama in Week 1 and some of us thought the Seminoles' 2-10 2024 campaign was a one-year blip? Things can change in a hurry in this sport. FSU is now 5-5 on the year and needs one more win to make a bowl game. That's also the case for the Seminoles' Week 13 opponent, NC State, which is a team that you don't want to play in Raleigh. The Wolfpack knocked off Georgia Tech at home a few weeks ago, Virginia earlier in the year and are 4-1 on their home field. FSU is 0-3 on the road and just 2-5 in conference play, so it's a bit strange the Seminoles are the favored side here. The Wolfpack can score in bunches and Florida State's offense isn't very good. I like the home team here, especially as this game is on Friday, and we see weekday games get weird fairly often.

USC money line at Oregon

Week 13 can be seen as a a bit of a lull in the action after a massive Week 12 slate and ahead of rivalry week next weekend, but this is arguably the most important game of the weekend. The Ducks are 9-1 and, with a win, they may effectively punch their ticket to the CFP for the second year in a row. The Trojans are 8-2 and can't afford another loss. They face a lowly UCLA team next week, so a win this week would make USC one of the top contenders to make the CFP. Both sides have beaten Iowa in recent weeks, with Oregon winning by two on the road and USC by five at home last week, which could be seen as an interesting barometer of sorts when comparing these two foes. The Ducks are all about style points as they try and blow out teams they deem as lesser, but the Trojans are much better than many of the teams Oregon has faced this year. USC has the firepower to stay in any game and keep up with Oregon's offense, but the big issue will be defense, as has been the case in recent years. If the Trojans can get a well-timed stop or two, this one certainly has upset potential.

North Carolina money line vs. Duke

Duke was surprisingly favored last week against Virginia and promptly lost by 17. This week is a clash between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels in Bill Belichick's first taste of the rivalry as UNC's head coach. Duke is 5-5 and has lost two straight but with one more win, it can clinch a bowl berth. Belichick's Tar Heels are 4-6 and need to win out to secure a bowl berth. Duke is faltering at a bad time after staying in ACC title contention for much of the season, while UNC has won two of three while dropping close ones to Cal and Virginia over the last month. The Tar Heels have started to put things together after a horrific start to the year and conference play, and this could be a signature win for Belichick in Year 1 at Chapel Hill.