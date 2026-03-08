No one likes to talk about them, but they're always on the schedule. Coaches insist every gameday is equally important, yet players know some weekends simply look more favorable than others.

And if you get caught sleeping in college football, a trap game can burn you. Last year, several trap losses had major playoff implications, including Texas at Florida and USC at Illinois. Without Miami's season-opening win over Notre Dame, the national runner-up might have missed the bracket entirely after a home loss to Louisville, which came following a momentum-building victory at Florida State.

That's how it happens -- losses when they're least expected. Looking at the 2026 schedule, here are eight games we've identified as potential traps. For the perceived favorites, consider this your warning:

Alabama at Kentucky, Sept. 12

How could the SEC opener for the Crimson Tide carry a trap-game label? For starters, Alabama faces Florida State the following week and will have just handled a talent-depleted East Carolina team -- at least on defense -- in the opener. That could create a false sense of offensive firepower with a new quarterback in tow and perceived run-game improvements, despite no one really knowing if Alabama is a 2026 contender under Kalen DeBoer. This matchup in Lexington, with Alabama as a betting favorite, will be telling.

Kentucky got after it in the transfer portal with the 11th-best class, acquiring a pair of high-end starting offensive tackles, former Texas running back CJ Baxter, and Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey to orchestrate first-year coach Will Stein's attack. This is not the same group that has lost 13 of their last 16 games against SEC competition, now with nearly 50 new scholarship players. We've slotted the Wildcats as a bowl team in 2026, and one that will beat at least one top-25 opponent after a much-needed regime change.

Utah at Colorado, Oct. 17

There's a strong chance the Utes are unbeaten heading to Boulder in Week 7, one weekend prior to playing Houston for the top spot in the Big 12 alongside Texas Tech.

Colorado will be black and blue with several losses at this point, but it will be coming off an open date during what will be a pivotal moment of the campaign for Deion Sanders in his fourth season. Chris Marve's takeover as the Buffaloes' new defensive coordinator is under the spotlight here, given the additional time to prepare for what the Utes will bring offensively. By the way, Utah's last trip to Colorado resulted in a 49-24 drubbing in 2024.

Auburn at Ole Miss, Oct. 31

Assuming the Rebels are back in the CFP hunt under Pete Golding around Week 8 next season, a home bout with Auburn and new Tigers coach Alex Golesh comes at a strange time on the schedule. Sandwiched between campaign-defining matchups with Texas and Georgia, a slip-up in Oxford is possible.

The Rebels have only beaten Auburn twice in the last decade -- during the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Lane Kiffin calling the shots -- and the Tigers could pose potential problems defensively with dynamic South Florida signal caller Byrum Brown taking over as QB1. He's a top-five quarterback in the conference this fall, and there won't be any additional time to prepare for what Auburn brings to the table, following a visit with Arch Manning the previous weekend and Kirby Smart thereafter. An upset loss to Auburn in this spot for Ole Miss would damage the program's CFP outlook and could derail the second half of the campaign.

Mississippi State at Texas, Oct. 31

The Bulldogs were bad last season, with only one conference win, but they suffered overtime losses to Tennessee and Texas after squandering leads. Those came before Mississippi State uncovered offensive gold with freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Texas hosts Mississippi State in Week 9, coming off a four-game stretch against Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, and Ole Miss -- a brutal in-league slate without much time to breathe. Trying to combat a dual-threat like Taylor, with Mississippi State taking a nothing-to-lose mentality in DKR, could be more difficult than advertised.

Texas has lost to an unranked opponent six times under Steve Sarkisian, including last fall's setback at Florida. Mississippi State will be hungry, and this could get one of those unwanted early-morning kickoffs with a sleepy crowd.

Miami at North Carolina, Oct. 31

Halloween looks frightening for national title contenders, loaded with upset-alert caliber games. The Tar Heels have the Hurricanes' number -- you read that right. North Carolina has won five straight against Miami dating back to the 2019 season, handing a pair of those losses to Mario Cristobal.

This should set up as an ideal streak-snapping opportunity for the Hurricanes in 2026, given the talent disparity between the two programs, but it does come in a tricky spot. Miami hosts Pittsburgh on Oct. 24 and plays at Notre Dame after battling the Tar Heels. That showdown with the Fighting Irish is one of college football's most important games all season, but it would fall off the marquee if Miami stumbles in Chapel Hill.

Perhaps this ACC clash gets prime-time treatment at Kenan Stadium and offers a chance for Bill Belichick to grab his first signature win with the Tar Heels. This game, preceding the trip to South Bend, is not advantageous for Miami, no matter where North Carolina is in the conference standings at this point.

Minnesota at Indiana, Oct. 31

Curt Cignetti may blow this blurb up and plaster it across his locker room, but it needs to be said -- don't assume the Hoosiers will beat up on every opponent they can out-athlete next season. There were a couple of close calls during last year's rise to No. 1 against non-Big Ten contenders -- a result of every team giving its best shot, given Indiana's heightened praise in the polls.

P.J. Fleck's teams are always prepared, and Indiana comes in off consecutive contests with Ohio State and Michigan. This is a tough ask for the Golden Gophers, but they do have four ranked wins over the last three seasons, and the Hoosiers won't be entering this game with any margin for error. Be careful, Indiana.

Ohio State at Nebraska, Nov. 21

The Buckeyes have not lost the game preceding Michigan under Ryan Day, but there was a close call at Maryland in 2022 when Ohio State was ranked No. 2 and unbeaten.

Day has been nearly untouchable against non-elite opponents during his tenure, so this one drips with nobody-will-see-it-coming measures. The toughest assignment for the Buckeyes is keeping their eyes on the Huskers with Michigan looming at Ohio Stadium.

Matt Rhule hasn't beaten a ranked opponent with the Huskers and could get as many as five opportunities to do so this fall. Nebraska signed former Virginia and UNLV star Anthony Colandrea in the portal after losing Dylan Raiola to Oregon. Nebraska's only win in 11 tries against Ohio State came in Lincoln during the 2011 season, a 34-27 decision that led to a coaching change a few months later, with Urban Meyer eventually taking over.

SMU at Notre Dame, Nov. 21

Is it a trap game if the underdog has the favorite's undivided attention? In most scenarios, the answer is no. However, there's a chance more could be on the line for SMU in this spot than for the Fighting Irish, who may have already locked in a playoff berth by Week 12 with one loss or fewer.

SMU could be looking at a must-win situation with its back against the wall in the CFP at-large conversation if the Mustangs fail to reach the ACC Championship Game. They would need a late-season, nonconference victory against an elite opponent to warrant a berth from the selection committee, assuming all else goes according to plan.

Instead of a trap, this one is more like an unforeseen landmine for Notre Dame, with an explosion that would be felt more critically a few weeks later if there's an upset or two during conference championship weekend that muddies the top 12.