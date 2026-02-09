College football is nothing if not unpredictable, and that's exactly the spirit behind these bold predictions for every team in Brandon Marcello's way-too-early top 25 in 2026. The goal here isn't to play it safe -- it's to call your shot, sometimes far outside the box and see which ones stick when the confetti falls at the end of the season. Some will feel completely absurd at first glance, but so did the thought of Indiana winning a national championship and look how that turned out.

Most of these predictions probably won't happen, and that's okay. The fun is in the guessing, the arguments and the "I told you so" moments months later.

Will a perennial powerhouse finally stumble under pressure? Could a rising star quarterback rewrite the record books? Or maybe a long-overlooked program quietly puts together a season for the ages. This list has it all.

Here's a full rundown of bold predictions for every team in the 2026 way-too-early top 25.

1. Ohio State

Bold prediction: Buckeyes will lose three games

Ohio State has been a perennial national championship contender for most of the 21st century and expects to be in the title hunt again in 2026. But the Buckeyes face more hurdles than usual with one of the nation's toughest schedules, including five opponents from Marcello's way-too-early top 25. Ohio State hasn't lost more than two games since 2011. If there was ever a year for that streak to end, this is it.

2. Texas

Bold prediction: Arch Manning will break Colt McCoy's single-season passing TD record

The Longhorns went all-in on surrounding Arch Manning with more offensive weapons, including the addition of former five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn in the transfer portal. Colt McCoy's single-season passing touchdown mark of 34 has stood since 2008, with Sam Ehlinger and Quinn Ewers both coming close in recent years. But, Manning finally tops it -- even if it requires a deep playoff run to get there.

3. Georgia

Bold prediction: Georgia wins third consecutive SEC Championship Game

It may not feel bold considering Kirby Smart has led Georgia to the SEC title game in eight of the past nine seasons, but history says otherwise. In the 34-year history of the SEC Championship Game, only twice has a school won at least three straight: Alabama (3, 2014-16) and Florida (4, 1993-96). If Georgia pulls it off in 2026, it'll join that exclusive company.

4. Oregon

Bold prediction: Ducks finally win their first-ever national championship

The past two seasons for Oregon ended with losses to the eventual national champion. But now it's the Ducks' turn to break through. Quarterback Dante Moore returns to lead a roster that should be among the FBS leaders in returning production after fielding a relatively young roster in 2025. That continuity should help limit the impact of losing both coordinators, giving Oregon the talent and experience to finally reach the pinnacle of college football -- which would mean four straight national championships for the Big Ten.

5. Notre Dame

Bold prediction: Notre Dame will lose in quarterfinals of CFP

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford has the Fighting Irish slotted as the No. 2 seed with a first-round bye in his way-too-early CFP bracket for 2026. Notre Dame will face a manageable regular-season schedule, but the lack of week-to-week competition and the long layoff between the end of the regular season and the quarterfinals (more than 30 days) could leave the Fighting Irish rusty, setting the stage for an early postseason exit.

6. Texas A&M

Bold prediction: Aggies will lose three games in November, miss CFP

After feasting on a softer SEC slate the past two seasons, the road for Texas A&M toughens a bit. Four of their five regular-season losses over the last two years came in November -- including a brutal 2024 collapse where they dropped three of four late, tumbled out of the SEC race and missed out on the playoff. History could repeat in 2026 with a difficult closing stretch: at South Carolina, Tennessee, at Oklahoma and the finale against rival Texas.

7. Texas Tech

Bold prediction: QB Brendan Sorsby becomes first Heisman Trophy finalist for Texas Tech

No slight to Behren Morton and what he was able to accomplish at Texas Tech in 2025, but the Red Raiders made an upgrade at quarterback for 2026 with former Cincinnati standout Brendan Sorsby, the No. 2 overall transfer, arriving in Lubbock. Although the top two pass catchers from last season depart, the return of Coy Eakin and key transfers like Kenny Johnson (Pittsburgh), Jalen Jones (Alabama State), Donte Lee Jr. (Liberty) and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) give Sorsby plenty of experienced playmakers who combined for significant production last season at his disposal. Texas Tech has never had a Heisman Trophy finalist. Sorsby is currently tied for the 10th-best odds (+2500) to win the Heisman in 2026, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

8. Indiana

Bold prediction: Indiana produces back-to-back No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks with QB Josh Hoover

Just a few years ago, the thought of Indiana producing a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft would have seemed impossible. Doing it twice in a row would have been absurd. With Fernando Mendoza widely viewed as the favorite to go first in 2026, quarterback transfer Josh Hoover steps into an offense that has already proven it can elevate quarterbacks to the very top of the draft board. Oklahoma is the most recent program to pull off the feat with Baker Mayfield (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019), while USC last did it in the late 1960s.

9. Michigan

Bold prediction: Kyle Whittingham will beat Ryan Day in "The Game" debut

Just when it looked like Ryan Day had finally gotten the Michigan monkey off his back by ending a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines, the rivalry takes another turn. Longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who like Day once served as an assistant under Urban Meyer, left Salt Lake City on his own terms but still had plenty left in the tank to take over in Ann Arbor. Ohio State has lost the last two meetings with Michigan in Columbus, with its last win coming in 2018, when Day was acting head coach in a 62-39 rout. There expects to be postseason implications attached when Whittingham makes his debut in "The Game" come late November.

10. Oklahoma

Bold prediction: Sooners stumble to a 2-3 record out of the gate with a brutal start

Consider this a warning for Oklahoma fans: Have you seen the 2026 schedule, particularly the first five games? The Sooners are set to face three teams ranked ahead of them in Marcello's way-too-early top 25 -- at No. 9 Michigan, at No. 3 Georgia and No. 2 Texas in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas before the middle of October. The road eases up a bit after that, but multiple slip-ups early could put serious pressure on Brent Venables down the stretch. The last time Oklahoma lost three of its first five games was 2005, and only one of those defeats came against a ranked opponent.

11. USC

Bold prediction: Lincoln Riley returns to CFP in Year 5 at USC

After a few seasons of ups and downs, Lincoln Riley's fifth year in Los Angeles is when USC finally puts it all together. Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns for his senior season, while the 2026 class of transfers and recruits adds immediate-impact players. If Riley's high-powered offense clicks early and Gary Patterson stabilizes the defense, USC could reach the CFP -- even with games against five of the other six Big Ten teams ranked in Marcello's way-too-early top 25.

12. BYU

Bold prediction: BYU will finish unbeaten in Big 12 regular season

Which Big 12 program has the best conference record over the past two seasons? It's not Arizona State, Iowa State or even Texas Tech -- it's BYU at 15-3. The Cougars return a veteran roster in 2026, and although losing defensive coordinator Jay Hill leaves a big void, the Big 12 slate sets the stage for continued success four years into the move.

13. Miami

Bold prediction: Hurricanes won't make ACC Championship Game (again)

Miami will be the runaway favorite to win the ACC title for the first time in 2026, but that has become a familiar trap in recent years. Mario Cristobal tends to drop a stunning game or two during the regular season that ends up derailing the Hurricanes' positioning for the ACC Championship Game, and in a league with little margin for error, another slip-up in 2026 would keep Miami watching from home.

14. LSU

Bold prediction: Lane Kiffin, Tigers miss CFP in Year 1

Expectations of a CFP run in 2026 began the second Lane Kiffin stepped off the plane in Baton Rouge. LSU spent big in the transfer portal with the No. 1 incoming class in hopes of replicating the formula for success Kiffin had at Ole Miss. But growing pains on both sides of the ball in a brutal league could keep the Tigers just outside the 12-team field.

15. Alabama

Bold prediction: Ryan Williams will lead SEC in receiving touchdowns

After a sophomore season of ups and downs -- and far too many drops -- Ryan Williams returns to Tuscaloosa knowing Alabama will need him to carry the offense. With a thin wide receiver room and a full offseason with new receivers coach Derrick Nix, Year 3 could finally turn his talent into consistent production. No SEC receiver has topped nine touchdowns over the past two seasons.

16. Louisville

Bold prediction: Cardinals will go undefeated against ACC in regular season

There's a strong possibility Louisville will be favored in all 12 regular-season games next season -- credit Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 Podcast for spotting that. The Cardinals' two toughest matchups are outside the ACC: at Kentucky and Ole Miss. The ACC slate is unusually soft, with games against seven of the 10 lowest-ranked teams in Chip Patterson's 2026 ACC power rankings, setting the stage for a possible unbeaten conference run.

17. Missouri

Bold prediction: Missouri will finish 6-6, lose bowl game

The Tigers didn't beat a single FBS team with a winning record in 2025. They've also lost eight consecutive games against ranked opponents. If those trends persist, 2026 could be another step backward for Eli Drinkwitz. The conference schedule includes games against Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M -- five teams ahead of the Tigers in Marcello's 2026 SEC power rankings.

18. Utah

Bold prediction: Utah ranks outside top 50 in scoring defense

It's the start of a new era with Kyle Whittingham gone and Morgan Scalley taking over, handing defensive playcalling to linebacker Colton Swan. The Utes have finished inside the top 50 nationally in scoring defense for 12 consecutive seasons, including five top‑25 finishes. But losing nine key contributors, including star edge rusher John Henry Daley, could leave Utah's defense vulnerable in 2026.

19. Washington

Bold prediction: Demond Williams Jr. makes up for his portal misstep, leads Huskies to CFP

After a brief transfer flirtation that he now admits was a mistake, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. returns to Washington needing to make up for the offseason drama that raised questions about his commitment. Year 3 is his chance to prove he is the quarterback the Huskies envisioned when he arrived. Much of the starting offensive line returns, but Williams will need to step up as the primary playmaker and carry the offense without his top rusher and leading receiver from last season.

20. Ole Miss

Bold prediction: Trinidad Chambliss won't play for Rebels in 2026

After weeks of legal wrangling, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss comes up short in his bid to gain a sixth year, leaving Ole Miss without the star passer it had counted on. With a hearing scheduled for Thursday, there's no public indication the judge will rule in his favor. That means the Rebels would turn to Deuce Knight as the starter for 2026.

21. Houston

Bold prediction: Cougars upset reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech in conference opener

Houston opens up its Big 12 schedule at reigning conference champion Texas Tech on Sept. 19 -- and that's as tough a start as any team can draw. But the Cougars are for real, coming off a 10-win campaign in Year 2 under Willie Fritz. With starting quarterback Conner Weigman back and experience returning across the roster, Houston has the tools to shock Texas Tech and make a statement early in 2026.

22. Penn State

Bold prediction: Nittany Lions finish 7-5 in Year 1 under Matt Campbell

Penn State messed around and actually landed on a great hire in Matt Campbell, but expectations may be too high for 2026 despite a schedule that is more than gettable. Although Campbell is bringing 23 Iowa State transfers with him, the roster turnover is still real and adjusting to the Big Ten could take some time.

23. SMU

Bold prediction: SMU wins ACC Championship

If Miami misses the ACC Championship Game again and Louisville runs the table in the regular season, that leaves one obvious question: Who meets the Cardinals in Charlotte? Enter SMU. The Mustangs drop the Week 3 regular-season meeting with Louisville but earn a rematch by navigating the rest of the league. This time, coach Rhett Lashlee and quarterback Kevin Jennings flip the script.

24. Virginia Tech

Bold prediction: James Franklin leads Hokies to 10 wins in Year 1

James Franklin arrives in Blacksburg with a chance to awaken a sleeping giant. The pieces are already in place for Virginia Tech to start fast, and the ACC schedule offers real opportunity for early momentum. If the Hokies stack wins in September and October, 10 victories suddenly feel attainable.

25. South Carolina

Bold prediction: Gamecocks among first teams left out of CFP

Shane Beamer called his shot in November when he said South Carolina would be in the College Football Playoff conversation in 2026 -- and he might not be wrong. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart both return, giving the Gamecocks real cornerstones on each side of the ball. With a friendlier schedule than 2025, South Carolina pushes into the playoff picture before falling just short in December.