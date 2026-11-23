A massive shakeup is coming in Tuesday night's fourth College Football Playoff Rankings, and guess what? More drama is on the way during the final week of the regular season.

Rivalry weekend takes center stage in the CFP and conference championship race as several teams try to recover after taking significant hits from losses. We're offering up 10 bold predictions for the upcoming slate, including what you can expect in the latest reveal from the selection committee and how various resumes look moving forward.

The Big Ten has put itself in quite the conundrum, with more teams entering the bubble group than expected in Week 13. The SEC continues to be college football's torchbearer with a bevy of ranked competitors, while the ACC and Big 12 have put themselves in a great position with one game to play before conference title weekend.

Here's what we're expecting will happen during the most important week of the 2026 season.

10. UCLA falls at least five spots Tuesday night

From unbeaten and the No. 4 seed to potentially looking at a first-round road game, no elite team's stock took a more significant dive than the Bruins over the weekend. The loss at Michigan hurt, but the injury to quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who was carted off the field in overtime, immediately sent a shockwave nationally concerning UCLA's overall value moving forward. The Bruins are a 3.5-point underdog during rivalry weekend against USC, but still control their destiny in the Big Ten championship discussion. If they get to Indianapolis, we projected UCLA to be a CFP lock regardless of the result. However, should the Bruins lose to the Trojans, Iowa has a path for entry and could push UCLA out of the final CFP bracket altogether.

Injuries to key players are factored in when the selection committee considers how a team's season and postseason outlook are affected. CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said earlier this month that while a starting quarterback injury doesn't necessarily mean an automatic downgrade, selection committee members will evaluate data points specifically centered around results where that player was unavailable. If Dieffenbach is out for the season and joins Nico Iamaleava on the mend before a loss to USC, that could be devastating for the Bruins. And to further this bold prediction, expect UCLA to miss the 12-team bracket altogether with a loss against the Trojans.

9. Alabama's overall resume takes further hit

The Crimson Tide's best wins this season have come against Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU, three teams taking on a lot of water in the final weeks. That trio is a combined 1-8 in November, the lone win coming for the Gamecocks against Texas A&M on Nov. 7. Add in Alabama's fourth-best win — Mississippi State — and it's another downer. The Bulldogs are 1-5 since losing to the Crimson Tide in October, with their lone victory coming over the weekend against Tennessee Tech. Unless Alabama gets to the SEC Championship Game and beats Georgia, the Crimson Tide will not get a top-four seed next month, and rivalry weekend should result in a couple more losses for the opponents propping the team up at the moment.

8. Wake Forest opens as lookahead favorite over Miami

After the Demon Deacons obliterate Duke this week and the Hurricanes battle through a win over Boston College without Malachi Toney for the fourth straight game, oddsmakers will make Jake Dickert's squad the betting favorite in the ACC Championship Game rematch next month. Wake Forest will be riding the nation's most dominant nine-game winning streak into that one while the Hurricanes will stiff-arm questions about overall national title contender value considering they've won three of their last five ACC games — Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech — by a single possession entering the finale. There's even a path for Wake Forest to crack the top-4 with a 12-1 finish as ACC champions.

7. Multiple Group of Six teams enter conversation

Keep an eye on the CFP selection committee's fourth rankings. For the first time this season, we're going to see at least two — perhaps, three — G6 programs slotted inside the top 25 following Boise State's loss to San Diego State. Boise State, Liberty and Louisiana Tech have clinched conference championship berths, while UTSA and New Mexico are in the mix. We're expecting the Broncos to still be the highest-ranked G6 team this week, but they'll have to beat San Diego State in a much-anticipated rematch on Dec. 4 to win the Pac-12. Boise State plays at Colorado State on Saturday in the league's new "flex week" -- an effort by the conference to get the Broncos a favorable matchup.

6. There's Tennessee discourse, finally

The Vols are 9-2 this season with a three-point home loss to Texas and a three-point road loss at South Carolina during which the Gamecocks scored 10 points to win in the final 80 seconds of the fourth quarter. Tennessee has looked elite defensively under Jim Knowles, evidenced by giving up only 26 points over its last three SEC wins in November and holding Alabama to 10 last month during a multi-score win in Knoxville.

Thus far, however, the CFP Selection Committee has recognized Tennessee in the same "pod" as the Crimson Tide. That's going to change over the next few days since Alabama's resume bubble has burst and the Vols are red hot.

5. Texas reaches SEC Championship Game

Various conference title game scenarios favor the Longhorns this week if they're able to handle business Friday against Texas A&M. A win over the Aggies means Texas goes to Atlanta if any of the following happens:

Alabama loses Iron Bowl to Auburn

Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt

Alabama and Tennessee win, coupled with an Ole Miss win over Mississippi State or Arkansas win over LSU

Steve Sarkisian called his team "big-game hunters" earlier this month and has galvanized a group who appeared shaky at best at midseason after losses to Oklahoma and Florida. Texas has won five straight entering Kyle Field this week and has all of its season-long goals in front of it. No team in college football has more wins over top-25 teams, and that's going to mean something in the postseason during a multi-round stay for the Longhorns.

4. Notre Dame moves into top four after Syracuse win

It may not happen this week, but the Fighting Irish will be a top-4 team before conference championship weekend in the CFP Selection Committee's penultimate rankings after finishing 11-1 on Saturday. The likelihood of four Power Four conference champions grabbing the top four seeds on Selection Sunday is slim due to the Big Ten's recent capsizing, so it makes sense that steady Notre Dame would take advantage. The ACC champ could have a say, along with Texas if the Longhorns get to Atlanta and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. For now, expect Notre Dame to be a top-four team on Dec. 1.

3. Indiana hits season-high point total against Purdue

This is almost a necessity for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers, whose loss over the weekend to Washington cratered their hopes of defending their conference title unless chaos ensues during rivalry week. Style points mean a great deal at this point of the campaign, with no guaranteed opportunities left for Indiana to leave an impression on the selection committee after the Boilermakers come to town on Saturday night. Purdue has dropped five straight, while Indiana's offense hasn't scored more than 27 points in a game since beating Rutgers on Oct. 3. Indiana must give the CFP selection committee a reason to put the Hoosiers in the bracket as an at-large team, and a statement has to be made. The starters will be left in the game, and Cignetti will chide the system we've created in the aftermath.

2. Big 12 leaves profound impression for three bids

Week 12 was supposed to create various chaos scenarios within the Big 12 with three top-15 teams going on the road as narrow favorites, but Utah, BYU and Texas Tech missed the memo. BYU outlasted Kansas in three overtimes while the Utes and Red Raiders cruised to keep pace in the CFP. Expect more of the same during rivalry weekend with BYU handling Cincinnati, Texas Tech clinching a Big 12 Championship Game berth against TCU and Utah remaining unbeaten against struggling West Virginia. Texas Tech has 10-win seasons in consecutive years for the first time in program history, significant ROI from Cody Campbell's investment under Joey McGuire.

1. Oregon beats Washington (and later wins Big Ten)

When the dust settles in two weeks, Dan Lanning's Ducks will be college football's comeback story of the year. As long as Oregon handles the Huskies, multiple Big Ten Championship Game scenarios offer intriguing matchups for the Ducks next weekend in Indianapolis, including a window for Iowa. Oregon has won four straight behind Dylan Raiola's expertise at quarterback since a loss at Illinois on Oct. 24 looked like a potential season-ender.

However, Lanning's decision to move on from his offensive coordinator after that one was a calculated decision, and the Ducks have rallied as a result. Autzen Stadium will be in a frenzy Saturday night if Oregon has a lead on Washington in the second half, a week after the Huskies took out Indiana. Lanning has CFP experience, and this is a dangerous team at an opportune time this season.