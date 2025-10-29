The final month of the 2025 college football season is rapidly approaching. What a chaotic year it has been.

After all, when is the last time that Indiana, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt all occupied a top-10 spot in the AP Top 25? Beyond that, BYU, Texas Tech and Virginia rank among the 20 best teams in the nation.

Point is, it's harder than ever to predict what will happen on a week-to-week basis. There is a fairly solid top tier of teams emerging, occupied by newcomers like Indiana and the names you've come to expect like Ohio State and Alabama, as well as a totally revitalized Texas A&M team, but it's pure entropy beyond that.

So, though it may be a tall task, and though a lot of this will probably look pretty off-base on Nov. 30, it felt necessary to make some bold proclamations as the 2025 college football season enters crunch time.

This will be the wildest coaching carousel we've ever seen

It's already off to a hot start, as some of college football's most iconic brands are looking to fill vacancies. UCLA, Penn State, Florida, Arkansas and LSU all made the midseason decision to move on from their respective coaches.

That list will only grow as the remaining weeks go by. It only seems like a matter of time before Auburn finally decides to cut the cord with Hugh Freeze. Wisconsin and Florida State each gave their embattled coaches a vote of confidence -- which always works out -- but it's hard to see Luke Fickell and Mike Norvell actually surviving through the year unless something radical happens.

There's long been the sense that Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman is the top collegiate name to make the jump to the NFL. Recent reports indicated that Texas' Steve Sarkisian even has interest at jumping up a level, though both he and his agency vehemently denied the notion. Given the Longhorns' struggles this season, that alleged interest may not be reciprocated either.

Point being, this is destined to be the craziest coaching carousel that college football has ever seen.

Texas A&M is going 12-0 for the first time in over 30 years

You can breathe, Aggie fans. Texas A&M is legit this year. The 8-4 curse will be broken and Mike Elko will deliver the first 12-0 season since R.C. Slocum was patrolling the sidelines in 1992.

The stars are aligning for that to happen. Texas A&M aced arguably its toughest remaining test with flying colors in Week 9 by walking into LSU's Tiger Stadium at night and leaving with legal ownership of the venue after whooping the Tigers in the second half.

The remaining schedule is perfect for an unblemished regular season. The Aggies have a bye next week before traveling to play a Missouri team that may have lost starting quarterback Beau Pribula for the season.

Their other away game comes at the end of the season against Texas. The Longhorns are barely skating by against the dredges of the SEC, so it's hard to imagine they'll be competitive against the last remaining undefeated team in the league.

This, naturally, means that Texas A&M will be making its first trip to the SEC Championship Game and it will be in discussion for the College Football Playoff's top overall seed.

Indiana finishes as the Big Ten's only undefeated team

Texas A&M will have some stiff competition for that spot in the form of Indiana. The Hoosiers won 11 games and made it to the College Football Playoff last season in their debut year under coach Curt Cignetti.

They're even better this year. They've already got through the meat of their schedule, including a marquee win on the road against No. 6 Oregon. Now their last four opponents boast a combined Big Ten record of 1-17.

So, realistically, all Indiana needs to do to go 12-0 is show up to the stadium each Saturday. But the Hoosiers aren't the Big Ten's only undefeated team at this point.

Ohio State still has not stumbled as it looks to repeat as national champion. The Buckeyes may very well do that, but they will hit a speed bump when they travel to Michigan in the final game of the season. That national title-winning Ohio State team lost to a worse Michigan side at home last season, so it's hard to see Ryan Day getting the monkey off his back against what should be a ranked Wolverine squad in the Big House.

Vanderbilt wins out

Completing the trifecta of "this team isn't going to lose again until at least the postseason" is Vanderbilt. It's been a season of destiny for the Commodores, who are off to their best start since 1941 after improving to 7-1 in a Week 9 win against No. 15 Missouri.

As the latest win suggest, Vanderbilt has built an impressive résumé on its road to success. Its latest triumph represented its fourth win against a ranked opponent this season. Vanderbilt's only setback thus far came on the road against an elite Alabama team.

The rest of the way is very manageable for the 'Dores. Not to continue using Texas as a punching bag, but Vanderbilt travels to Austin in Week 10 for a very winnable game. The Commodores also have to hop over to Knoxville to close the year.

That will be tough, given that Tennessee has one of the best offenses in the nation. But Tennessee's defense just allowed Kentucky to score 34 points and the Vols haven't held a single conference opponent under 30 all year.

Vanderbilt walks into Knoxville and gets its first win against its in-state rival since 2018 to cap the best season in program history.

The Big 12 will get multiple teams in the College Football Playoff

The spots are certainly there for the taking, thanks in large part to the ACC's continued struggles. It gets harder, with each passing week, to see any program out of the ACC besides its champion being worthy of a playoff spot.

A glut of 10-2 Big Ten and SEC teams will all be vying for at-large bids. There's also a chance that the Big 12 has three 11-win teams by the end of November.

BYU, Cincinnati and Texas Tech all currently rank inside the top 15 of the AP poll. Houston is on the rise at 7-1. The Cougars avoid playing any of the three aforementioned Big 12 powers.

BYU does have to face both Cincinnati and Texas Tech over the last month, though it can split those games and still reach 11 wins. The Big 12 champion and the loser of the Big 12 Championship Game both deserve a spot in the playoff, at the very least -- if not more.