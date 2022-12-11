The 2022-23 college football bowl schedule features a ton of mouthwatering matchups, including a pair of College Football Playoff games on Dec. 31. No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, while No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites and the Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Motivation is never an issue in College Football Playoff games, so should that change where you place those teams in your college football bowl confidence pools?

There are multiple double-digit favorites in the early stages of the 2022-23 college football bowl season, including UAB (-10) vs. Miami (OH) in the Bahamas Bowl. Should the Blazers be listed atop your 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks? Before entering any college football bowl confidence pools, be sure to see the college football picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He wrapped up the 2022 college football regular season as one of SportsLine's top experts, ending the year on a 20-8 run on his college football picks, returning over $1,100 to $100 bettors during that span.

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from Severance: He likes No. 15 Oregon to knock off North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. North Carolina was one of the hottest teams in the country through the first few weeks of November, but the Tar Heels really cooled off down the stretch. They scored just 17 points against Georgia Tech and were held to 10 points by Clemson, losing their last three games.

Oregon's offense has been hot since a season-opening loss to Georgia, scoring at least 34 points in 10 of its final 11 games. Veteran quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions this season. North Carolina has a freshman quarterback who will be playing in his first bowl game, giving the Ducks an additional edge as double-digit favorites. See who else to pick here.

