The SEC and Big Ten have historically been the two premier conferences in college football, and bragging rights between those leagues will be on the line during the 2023-24 college football bowl season. There are six Big Ten vs. SEC matchups on the college football bowl schedule, including No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET. That's one of the College Football Playoff semifinals and Michigan is the 1.5-point favorite in the college football bowl odds from the SportsLine Consensus.

In another SEC vs. Big Ten matchup, LSU is a 10.5-point favorite over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day at noon ET. Nailing those Big Ten vs. SEC battles could be key to winning your college football bowl confidence pools, and understanding who to back big as well as when to play an upset could also send you to the top of the standings. Before entering any college football bowl confidence pools, be sure to see the college football picks from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. He enters the 2023-24 college football bowl season on a 46-27 roll on all college football picks, returning nearly $1,700 for $100 players during that span. Anybody following him is way up.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2023-24 college football bowl confidence picks from Hunt: He likes the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers to beat the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee went 6-6 against the spread this season while Iowa went 6-6-1 against the number, but this looks like a tough spot for an Iowa offense averse to scoring.

The Hawkeyes only managed more than 300 yards of total offense against Western Michigan and Rutgers this season, and they were shut out by Michigan while only putting up 146 yards in the Big Ten Championship Game. Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off a 48-24 rout of Vanderbilt where it put up 617 yards of total offense and Josh Heupel's squad has averaged 39 points in bowl games against Clemson and Purdue the last two seasons. Those are big reasons why Hunt is backing the Vols big in his college football bowl confidence predictions. See who else to pick here.

