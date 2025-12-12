Bowl season is here. While there's plenty of uncertainty around what the postseason will look like as more players opt out and the College Football Playoff continues to expand, for now, we still get near-daily college football throughout December and into the New Year.

The CFP will understandably dominate the conversation, but bowl season has always been a sweet spot for those who enjoy wagering on the sport. Betting non-CFP bowls requires more nuance than simply weighing matchups, trends and numbers. Motivation can vary wildly from team to team, and there's nothing worse than backing a side that shows up in the first quarter clearly uninterested.

That challenge also creates opportunities to find edges and, hopefully, winners throughout bowl season. We'll start with the first wave of games leading into the Playoff, beginning with Saturday night's final LA Bowl and running through the Gasparilla Bowl next Friday.

Boise State got quarterback Maddux Madsen back for the Mountain West title game, and he didn't take long to regain his rhythm, throwing four first-half touchdowns in the win over UNLV. If we're talking motivation, the Broncos look like the team with more to play for.

Washington is always risky to fade because when the Huskies are rolling, they blow teams out. Their defense can be ferocious and their offense can be explosive with Demond Williams Jr. Still, it's fair to wonder whether Jedd Fisch will have one eye on the suddenly open Michigan job. It's also worth asking how fired up the Huskies will be to play in a mid-tier bowl against a very good Group of Five opponent.

I'll take Boise State to keep this close and be the more motivated side in L.A., with the understanding that if Washington brings its best, this could go sideways fast. PICK: Boise State +9.5

The runners-up from the Sun Belt and CUSA title games meet in Montgomery for what should be a fun matchup. Motivation shouldn't be an issue for either side with in-state bragging rights on the line, so my focus shifts to what looks like the biggest strength-versus-weakness mismatch.

I'm rolling with the Gamecocks catching points against a Troy defense that ranks 113th nationally against the run. That's not ideal when facing the fourth-best rushing offense in the country. I expect Cam Cook to get loose on the Trojans and lead Jacksonville State not just to a cover but to an outright win. PICK: Jax State +3.5

These are two teams that wish they were somewhere better after falling just short of their conference title games, where Tulane and James Madison punched their Playoff tickets. They'll also both be playing with backup quarterbacks after ODU's Colton Joseph entered the transfer portal and USF's Byrum Brown opted out, but will serve as a "coach" on the sideline.

Both quarterbacks were the engines of these high-powered offenses, and I'm fascinated to see how they pick up the pieces without them. Joseph and Brown weren't just the leaders of their passing attacks -- they were also 1,000-yard rushers who powered their ground games. How do you replace that kind of production? We'll see, but it may take time for either offense to find a rhythm.

They haven't posted any first-half numbers yet (and may not), but I'd love the 1H under. Instead, we'll go with the full-game under, with the expectation of sloppy play from both sides. PICK: Under 53.5

The winners of the MAC and CUSA title games meet on the beach in South Carolina in another fun G5 matchup. The big question is which team is better equipped to step outside its league and win against a different style.

Neither team dominated its conference, but both proved capable of grinding out wins in different ways. Western Michigan often found itself in defensive battles, while Florida Atlantic played in more shootouts. Still, there isn't much separating them. Both showed a knack for finding ways to win and avenged regular-season losses with gutty conference title game victories.

I lean toward the top of CUSA being a little stronger than the top of the MAC, which is why I'll take the Owls as a short dog — and to win outright in a close one. PICK: KSU +3.5

The lead-in for Friday night's Playoff opener in Norman will be the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. Memphis is in the midst of a coaching change after Ryan Silverfield departed for Arkansas, and it's fair to wonder how focused the Tigers will be on this game.

That could be a real problem against an NC State offense that can light it up with CJ Bailey under center. There's no indication Bailey won't play, and if he does, I like the Wolfpack here. Motivation and focus are factors, especially with Memphis players likely considering the portal after Silverfield's departure, but this pick mostly comes down to Bailey being the most talented player on the field. I'll also take the over, as both defenses can be leaky and both offenses are capable of putting up points. PICK: NC State -5.5 and Over 57.5