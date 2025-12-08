The future of college football's bowl season, as it currently stands, might be in doubt, but let's not shovel dirt on that plot just yet. Who knows how many additional opportunities we're going to get to watch two teams duke it out on a Tuesday afternoon in Nashville, but that's why we're here -- to provide you with a viewer's guide to all 41 bowl games this postseason.

The College Football Playoff's opening round kicks off in a couple of weeks, but several games will be played before that. And, believe it or not, there's still several dozen teams who wanted to play in the postseason this year (looking at you, Notre Dame). We hope you enjoy this month's appetizing slate of games before the offseason begins and we move on to 2026.

Get in the holiday spirit and grab your remote. This one's for the college football purists out there.

All times below Eastern.

41. 68 Ventures Bowl: Louisiana vs. Delaware



Wednesday, Dec. 17 | 8:30 p.m. -- By virtue of not enough bowl-eligible FBS teams this season, Delaware was gifted an invite after transitioning from the FCS ranks and graciously accepted -- unlike several others this bowl cycle. The Blue Hens have a tough matchup with Louisiana, who go run-heavy with horses in the backfield. Louisiana's quarterback might have the best name of any player in the postseason, too: Lunch Winfield.

Monday, Dec. 29 | 2 p.m. -- This is what college football's postseason amounts to outside the playoff? More than a dozen 5-7 teams have declined the chance to play a bowl game, which reflects poorly on college football's lack of leadership and arduous schedule in a month packed with player-exit meetings, staff changes, recruiting and portal evaluations. Georgia Southern spent hours looking for an opponent for its game in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon before Dowell Loggains and Appalachian State obliged.

Thursday, Dec. 18 | 9 p.m. -- After reaching the necessary six-win threshold in its first season as a Conference USA member, Missouri State petitioned the NCAA for a bowl appearance in November and was rewarded after rules initially prohibited the Bears from playing in the postseason after transitioning from FCS to FBS. Arkansas State is making its third straight bowl trip under coach Butch Jones. This first-time bowl in Frisco, Texas, replaces the Bahamas Bowl this cycle.

38. Salute to Veterans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

Tuesday, Dec. 16 | 9 p.m. -- A battle between second-place finishers from Conference USA and Sun Belt, this should be a quality affair between a pair of eight-win teams. The Trojans nearly made things super-sticky for James Madison in Friday night's Sun Belt finale but couldn't muster enough offense in the second half to prevail as a heavy underdog. Jacksonville State saw a potential win against Kennesaw State slip through its fingers late.

37. Boca Raton Bowl: Louisville vs. Toledo

Tuesday, Dec. 23 | 2 p.m. -- With a new contract extension and 27 wins over his first three seasons with the Cardinals, Louisville coach Jeff Brohm should have his team's full attention, unlike the opposite sideline for the Rockets. They're under an interim coach and also lost their defensive coordinator to another job. That said, if Toledo isn't gashed by opt-outs, the Rockets led the MAC this season in scoring defense, scoring offense and total offense.

Tuesday, Dec. 30 | 1 p.m. -- Louisiana Tech ended the campaign on a mini two-game win streak with the help of reserve quarterback Trey Kukuk. The Bulldogs' last bowl win came in 2019 when they beat Miami at this same site. The Chanticleers, who should have a new head coach named by the time this one is played, didn't want to play at home in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, so their reward is a trip to Shreveport, Louisiana, before the new year.

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 4:30 p.m. -- The runner-up in the MAC, the Redhawks battled through the unfortunate reality of starting quarterback Dequan Finn leaving the program late this season in prep for the draft. Henry Hesson and Thomas Gotkowski split time in the conference championship game, offering the staff some film before the postseason. It wouldn't be bowl season in Arizona without a fan sweepstakes that includes a meet-and-greet with Snoop Dogg, who's the official title sponsor of this one.

34. Fenway Bowl: Army vs. UConn

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 2:15 p.m. --After Jim Mora left the program for Colorado State, UConn moved quickly to seize Toledo's Jason Candle. He's not going to coach in this one, but being proactive was a positive for the Huskies and showed this program was left in better shape than when Mora inherited it. UConn has a win over ACC champion Duke, took out a seven-win FIU squad by 41 points on Oct. 4 and didn't lose a game this season in regulation. That's right -- all three setbacks for the Huskies came in overtime. Could Army control the clock and get this one to an extra session inside Fenway?

33. First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. FIU

Friday, Dec. 26 | 8 p.m. -- Guaranteed its first winning season since 2018, FIU is playing in a bowl game for the first time in six years. These used to be rivals -- somewhat -- in Conference USA, meeting four times between the 2014 and 2022 seasons. FIU has tied a program-best mark with four straight wins, so a victory in Dallas against the Road Runners would be record-setting. Whenever there's a bowl game with stakes for each school, the players are going to care.

Monday, Dec. 22 | 2 p.m. -- You have to feel for the Cougars. Coach Jimmy Rogers is leaving for Iowa State after just one season despite providing immediate stability during time of transition following the fall of the Pac-12. Bryson Barnes is the featured attraction in this one, the do-everything signal caller for Utah State. He passed for 2,686 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another 733 and nine scores this season.

31. Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio

Tuesday, Dec. 23 | 9 p.m. -- Welcome (back) to bowl season, Dan Mullen! UNLV failed in its quest to snap Boise State's Mountain West title win streak over the weekend, but 10 wins in Year 1 out West is admirable. Mullen has always done it his own way offensively, and you have to respect that in the era of copy-cat schemes. UNLV's defense will be challenged by Ohio's backfield superstar Sieh Bangura. He's rushed for 1,243 yards and 14 scores in his first year back with the Bobcats after playing last season at Minnesota.

30. Armed Forces Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 | 1 p.m. -- Rice happily accepted a bowl invite as a five-win team and the highest-rated program on the APR scale following Kansas State's decision to skip the postseason and incur a $500,000 fine as a result. The Owls will have to combat an explosive offense featuring wideout Beau Sparks, who caught 80 passes for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Expect a lot of points in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 | 5:30 p.m. -- Here's two teams hoping to break losing skids to end the 2025 season on a high note. Southern Miss lost three straight to end the regular season, while WKU suffered a three-point loss at LSU and a 37-34 setback against Conference USA runner-up Jacksonville State. Running back La'Vell Wright has come on strong over his last three starts for the Hilltoppers, managing four touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He should receive plenty of work in this one.

28. GameAbove Sports Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern

Friday, Dec. 26 | 1 p.m. -- If you're into defense and what should be a nice and tidy bowl game the day after Christmas in under three hours, this one's for you. Both of these squads were offensively challenged at times this season, but they're fundamentally sound on the other side of the football. All of Northwestern's six losses came against bowl teams, including two in the playoff (Tulane, Oregon). The Wildcats have won five straight bowl games they've appeared in after previously going 2-10 in the postseason all-time.

27. Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota

Friday, Dec. 26 -- Jason Eck and the Lobos have won six straight and are playing for a crack at the rare 10-win mark against the Golden Gophers, who are making their fifth straight postseason appearance under P.J. Fleck. When he was healthy, Minnesota RB Darius Taylor was a force this fall, rushing for 554 yards with much of that total coming across three games -- all wins against Buffalo, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

26. Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan

Friday, Dec. 19 | 11 a.m. -- The first bowl appearance in program history, Kennesaw State is in for a special time along the South Carolina coast. And for Western Michigan, the Broncos only have two bowl wins in program history, so they're going to do what they can to try and spoil the party for the Owls. The Myrtle Beach Bowl is underrated, by the way. When it comes to shopping, food and leisure the weekend before Christmas along with the luxury of an in-and-out airport, this one's a hidden gem on the bowl schedule for visiting fans.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 | 8 p.m. -- A personal favorite bowl game when it's played on Christmas Eve like this season's installment, Hawaii's first bowl appearance since 2020 is the prize for a turnaround season under fourth-year coach Timmy Chang thanks to the immediate development of freshman quarterback Micah Alejado. At one point this fall, Alejado managed three touchdown passes in five consecutive starts during conference play. Former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was announced last week as Cal's new coach.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 | 5 p.m. -- Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph will sit out and plans to enter the transfer portal, giving way to a new-look Old Dominion offense a week before Christmas. While no players have yet announced their intentions on the USF side, the expectation is several will follow coach Alex Golesh to Auburn. Assistant Kevin Patrick will be USF's interim coach as the Brian Hartline era officially begins in Tampa once this one's in the books.

23. LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington

Saturday, Dec. 13 | 8 p.m. -- The bowl slate starts with a banger next weekend with the Mountain West champions taking on Jedd Fisch's Huskies, who made strides in his second campaign with eight wins. Washington quarterback Demond Williams is a player to watch in this one after eclipsing 3,000 yards of total offense as a dual-threat playmaker with 27 total touchdowns. Broncos sophomore running back Dylan Riley has 1,091 yards on the ground along with 795 from freshman Sire Gaines after they were called to fill the shoes of former Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty.

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 5:45 pm. -- Eric Morris isn't leaving for Oklahoma State just yet. The outgoing North Texas coach said the Mean Green have "one more game to win" following Friday night's loss to Tulane in the American Championship Game and hopes to lead the program to its first bowl win it its last eight tries. This is also the first bowl game outside of Dallas for North Texas since 2020. Could this be quarterback Drew Mestemaker's last start with the Mean Green?

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 | 8 p.m. -- The Mayo drew the short end of the stick with no SEC rep in Charlotte next month since the league failed to fulfill its tie-ins this season, but the consolation prize was a team more than grateful for an opportunity -- five-win Mississippi State. Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs needed one win over their final three games to get bowl-eligible but lost to Georiga, Missouri and Ole Miss. This will be a feature opportunity for freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is the future of the program.

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 | 4:30 p.m. -- Are the Bearcats ready for the Midshipmen's option-based attack? Cincinnati was 7-1 and ranked inside the top 25 entering the final month of the season before the terrors of the Big 12 schedule doomed the Bearcats. Navy's fate was similar in the American, and the Midshipmen will play another game against Army before beginning prep for bowl season. Navy veteran quarterback Blake Horvath has 1,047 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns in his final campaign, and you can guarantee he's going to want this one to finish out his career.

19. Music City Bowl: Illinois vs. Tennessee

Tuesday, Dec. 30 | 5:30 p.m. -- This is one of those matchups described as a "hometown home run" from bowl folks after the Vols landed in Nashville. This battle between two previously ranked titans who underwhelmed this season down the stretch provides an opportunity to end on a positive note with momentum into the new year. Illinois used its win over South Carolina in last season's Citrus Bowl as a springboard to a preseason top 25 ranking in 2025. However, those heightened expectations proved too much to handle.

18. Texas Bowl: Houston vs. LSU

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 9:15 p.m. -- The Tigers are going back to NRG Stadium in Houston for the third time in five years for what could be one of the better-attended games of bowl season given the teams. Willie Fritz and the Cougars haven't played in the Texas Bowl since 2007 and have a chance to finish inside the top 25 of the final rankings with their 10th win. Expect new LSU coach Lane Kiffin to be mic'd up for a first-half interview while Frank Wilson finishes up the season. Kiffin will get a good look at players he wants to keep or tell to move on with the portal opening a few days later.

Friday, Dec. 19 | 2:30 p.m. -- Assuming CJ Bailey, Justin Joly, Hollywood Smothers and the rest of NC State's impressive ensemble of offensive playmakers are available for this one before Christmas, the Wolfpack will have an excellent shot at their first bowl win in eight years under Dave Doeren. The last three postseason trips to Florida have been unkind for NC State, but Memphis was leaking oil late in the year, leading to coach Ryan Silverfield's departure to Arkansas. The Tigers have won their last three bowl games, including a pair against Power Four competition.

16. Holiday Bowl: Arizona vs. SMU

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 | 8 p.m. -- Signal caller Noah Fifita and the Wildcats ride a five-game winning streak into this one with an opportunity to win 10 games for only the third time in program history and first since Rich Rodriguez did it in 2014. The Mustangs missed out on a chance to play for their second straight playoff berth with a win in the ACC Championship Game had they beaten Cal last weekend in the finale. Fifita and Kevin Jennings should light up the scoreboard out West.

15. Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 3:30 p.m. -- If you haven't had eyes on Utes freshman Byrd Ficklin yet this season, you're in for a treat on New Year's Eve. A gadget player of sorts on offense as the second-team quarterback behind Devon Dampier, Ficklin has scored 10 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 9 yard per carry. Few offenses have looked more explosive than this group over the last five weeks of the season -- all wins at a 47 points per game clip. Could this be Kyle Whittingham's last game as coach? After 20 years with the Utes, Whittingham's future is a hot rumor this postseason. For the Huskers, they'll be without quarterback Dylan Raiola, who missed the team's final three games due to injury.

14. Gator Bowl: Missouri vs. Virginia

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 7:30 p.m. -- It's been 34 years since Virginia last appeared in the Gator Bowl and even longer for Missouri (1968). This is only the second meeting between the two programs and comes at a time where both coaching staffs are building something bigger at their respective schools. Virginia's near-miss in the ACC Championship Game cost Tony Elliott's squad their first playoff appearance.

13. Alamo Bowl: USC vs. TCU

Tuesday, Dec. 30 | 9 p.m. -- The Trojans' first trip to the Alamo Bowl in school history comes against another top 25 opponent. In what could be a heavy opt-out contest for the Trojans, it's unlikely we'll see potential Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon (79 catches, 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns) as a projected first-rounder, but USC has firepower behind him with freshman Tanook Hines. He's averaging 14.2 yards per catch behind Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. With a victory, Lincoln Riley could seize his second top-15 finish at USC since his debut in 2022.

12. Sun Bowl: Duke vs. Arizona State

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 2 p.m. -- How about some love for the ACC champions? Nobody saw that coming from the Blue Devils this season after losses to Georgia Tech, UConn and Virginia over a four-game stretch threatened bowl eligibility, much less a berth in the league title game. Duke's sizable offseason investment in Darian Mensah to lead the offense paid off, and the Blue Devils' 14th game is a showdown with the Sun Devils in the desert. Kenny Dillingham was wanted by several jobs this coaching cycle but is sticking around to see it through at Arizona State.

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 11 a.m. -- Tulane, North Texas and South Florida stole headlines at the top of the American this season, but ECU had a heck of a season under coach Blake Harrell, who is now 13-5 overall since taking over midway through the 2024 campaign. The Pirates are returning to the Military Bowl for the second straight year. Katin Houser passed for 3,300 yards with 19 touchdowns as the conductor of a scheme that runs at a break-neck pace. The Panthers unearthed a difference-maker of their own at quarterback -- freshman star Mason Heintschel. He went 6-2 as a starter with the lone losses coming to Notre Dame and Miami in November.

10. ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | Noon -- The Commodores will bring their full arsenal to the Sunshine State with a point to prove as a 10-win SEC team left out of the playoff following the program's best regular season ever. We fully expect Diego Pavia to suit up, and it'll be interesting to see Iowa's defensive game plan against this talented Vanderbilt offense. Iowa's playing in this game for the seventh time since 2004 but first in seven years. For those attending in Tampa, New Year's Eve around Ybor City is a good time.

9. Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 3:30 p.m. -- Anyone else imagining Haynes King scooping a handful of Pop-Tarts goo in Orlando after a win? It. would be the Yellow Jackets' best of the season, by far, given BYU's placement just outside the playoff rankings. The 11-win Cougars' only two losses came to Texas Tech, the 4-seed in the final bracket. In a game that could've featured BYU vs. Notre Dame, organizers had to scramble Sunday afternoon for another rep from the ACC after the Fighting Irish declined a bid, a bowl source told CBS Sports.

Saturday, Dec. 27 | Noon -- The Nittany Lions won three straight in November to become bowl-eligible, and unlike a few other Power programs in the middle of a coaching change, actually want to play in the postseason. Interim Terry Smith deserves applause for keeping this team together. Now, Matt Campbell will try and put his stamp on the program in 2026 and beyond. Any excuse to play a college football game inside Yankee Stadium is worth a watch, especially when it features Dabo Swinney's antics on the sideline.

7. Citrus Bowl: Texas vs. Michigan

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 3 p.m. -- These two bluebloods played last season in Ann Arbor for only the second time since the Longhorns won that epic 38-37 showdown in the Rose Bowl to end the 2004 season. Now, Orlando is the site on New Year's Eve for a pair of top 20 team who just missed out on at-large spots in the playoff bracket. First-year starters Arch Manning vs. Bryce Underwood at quarterback offers one of bowl season's top individual matchups between two talents who will eventually be playing on Sundays.

College Football Playoff bowl games

6. Sugar Bowl quarterfinal: (3) Georgia vs. Ole Miss or Tulane

Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8:45 p.m. -- Perhaps the Rebels can strike gold twice offensively and make a game of it against an SEC foe in the quarterfinals? First, Ole Miss and new coach Pete Golding will have to get past Tulane, an opponent the Rebels beat by 35 points earlier this fall. Trinidad Chambliss and this team would then go to New Orleans, where Georgia lost last season in this spot to Notre Dame.

5. Orange Bowl quarterfinal: (4) Texas Tech vs. Oregon or James Madison

Thursday, Jan. 1 | 1 p.m. -- JMU faces a monstrous mountain against Oregon at Autzen Stadium in the first round later this month with the winner of that one heading to Miami to battle the Big 12 champs. Texas Tech's defense is one of the nation's best and played up to its fullest potential in Saturday's win over BYU. If that effort continues, the Red Raiders will push toward the semifinals.

4. Rose Bowl quarterfinal: (1) Indiana vs. Alabama or Oklahoma

Thursday, Jan. 1 | 5 p.m. -- Has Curt Cignetti ascended to the top of the coaching profession this season? Outside of Kirby Smart and Ryan Day, there's not much an argument for others. This is a favorable matchup for the Hoosiers in Pasadena given the struggles on offense both the Crimson Tide and Sooners have shown down the stretch. Suffice to say, this will be the most important game in program history for Indiana ... and they'll only get bigger from here.

3. Cotton Bowl quarterfinal: (2) Ohio State vs. Miami or Texas A&M

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. -- This Ohio State defense against dual-threat superstar Marcel Reed potentially in the second round? Buckle up. Imagine the amount of Aggies who would be in Arlington for that one. While Ohio State's path to a return trip to the national championship game is clear, it's not going to be easy for the Big Ten runner-up. As the last team in, Miami has a point to prove as well under Mario Cristobal.

1-2. Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. -- If we get chalk in the quarterfinals and the top four seeds move on to the semis, these two bowl games promise to be gargantuan matchups in early January. We could potentially see Ohio State-Georgia and Texas Tech-Indiana with winners moving on to the national championship game on Jan. 19. Oregon and Texas A&M will have a say in those pairings, however.