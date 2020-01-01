College football bowl games today: Schedule, predictions, picks, odds, lines for New Year's Day 2020

The College Football Playoff semifinals may be in the rear-view mirror, but with the CFP National Championship still nearly two weeks away, the college football bowl schedule is not slowing down one bit. The year will start off with a bang on Wednesday with four strong New Year's Day bowl games set over the course over the first day of 2020.

What will go down Wednesday, and which teams should you back over the course of the New Year's Day? Our CBS Sports college football experts share their insights on the four games and offer their picks both against the spread and straight up. Click on the bowl game names below for a more detailed look at each matchup.

Citrus Bowl -- No. 13 Alabama (-7) vs. No. 14 Michigan -- 1 p.m. (ABC): Bowl games can be hard to predict, but this is especially true for the Citrus Bowl. It's an intriguing match, to be sure, and it could be exciting if both teams show up ready to prove a point. While Mac Jones is no Tua Tagovailoa, he was certainly capable in the Iron Bowl loss against Auburn and has now had extra time to develop chemistry with the Tide's great wide receivers. That ends up being the difference. Pick: Alabama -7 -- Ben Kercheval

Outback Bowl -- No. 12 Auburn (-7) vs. No. 18 Minnesota -- 1 p.m. (ESPN): It seems like Auburn is expecting to light up the scoreboard like it did in last season's Music City Bowl win over Purdue. That's flawed logic. The Tigers will look a little different with Chad Morris' influence on the scheme, but it'll still be the same, predictable Gus Malzahn offense that struggles to make mid-game adjustments. As a result, the Golden Gophers will have a chance late. In the end, Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown will make their presence felt and help Auburn win a nail-biter. Pick: Minnesota (+7) -- Barrett Sallee

Rose Bowl -- No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (-2.5) -- 5 p.m. (ESPN): This is going to be a great matchup between two teams who have gotten where they are thanks mostly to their defense. When breaking it down, I lean toward the Ducks. We've seen good defenses figure out ways to limit Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor this season and force Wisconsin's offense to move the ball other ways. Time and again, Wisconsin has struggled trying to do so. I think Oregon can slow down Taylor, and Oregon's offensive line can neutralize a strong Wisconsin pass rush. As a result, I think Oregon wins this game more often than not, so if I can get points, I'm not going to pass them up. Pick: Oregon (+2.5) -- Tom Fornelli

Sugar Bowl -- No. 5 Georgia (-7.5) vs. No. 7 Baylor -- 8:45 p.m. (ESPN): I sincerely hope you got Baylor at +7.5 while the getting was good. The line has dropped two full points, and frankly, it's a little surprising it hasn't dropped a little more. It may still before kickoff. There are simply too many unknowns with Georgia in terms of performance because of the number of absences. Even if you don't think the Bears can pull the outright upset, taking the points with 7.5 on the board feels like a best bet. Pick: Baylor +7.5 -- Ben Kercheval

