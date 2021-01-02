Four exciting albeit strange months of college football have come down to the final day of the bowl season. The final two New Year's Six games will be contested with the Fiesta Bowl going ahead of the Orange Bowl on a four-game day preceding the College Football Playoff National Championship, which will be played nine days from now.

No. 10 Iowa State, after falling short in the Big Ten Championship Game, will look to end arguably the greatest season in program history with a big-time bowl win, while No. 25 Oregon hopes to take further momentum into the 2021 season after being a surprise entrant and victory in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

In the nightcap, No. 5 Texas A&M will try to prove that it should have been the final team in the College Football Playoff as No. 13 North Carolina looks to close out its season on a high note after a couple tough losses soiled a campaign that the Tar Heels hoped would have resulted in an ACC Championship Game berth.

So what will go down Saturday, and which teams should you back over the course of the day? Our CBS Sports college football experts share their insights on the four games and offer their picks both against the spread and straight up. Click on the bowl game names below for a more detailed look at each matchup.

Gator Bowl: (23) NC State vs. Kentucky

Latest Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -2.5 Bet Now

Yes, even though NC State is ranked and Kentucky is 4-6, it's the Wildcats favored in this game. How is that possible? Well, for one, public perception has a lot to do with it. When the general public looks at this game, they see an SEC team going against an ACC team that isn't considered one of the conference's elite programs, and that will push them to the SEC team. Now, I won't lie. The fact that Kentucky is favored does cause me to wonder if there's something the oddsmakers know that I don't, but I'm going to ignore that inkling and go with common sense. Take the team that's been better all season long. Pick: NC State +2.5 | NC State 24, Kentucky 20 -- Tom Fornelli

Outback Bowl: (11) Indiana vs. Ole Miss

Latest Odds: Indiana Hoosiers -9 Bet Now

Grab the points, but you won't need them because Ole Miss will win this game straight up. Even though Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah won't be there, coach Lane Kiffin will have plenty up his sleeve and will want to put on a show on national TV with the college football world watching. Quarterback Matt Corral has moments of ineptitude, but that won't happen now that he's had a little bit more time to hone his craft. Pick: Ole Miss (+8.5) | Ole Miss 45, Indiana 42 -- Barrett Sallee

Fiesta Bowl: (10) Iowa State vs. (25) Oregon

Latest Odds: Iowa State Cyclones -5 Bet Now

It's true that Oregon is a little fresher than Iowa State coming into this game. It'll be interesting to see how much of a factor that ends up becoming. But Iowa State is on the verge of having its best season ever with its most talented team ever. With the bitter taste of defeat from the Big 12 title game still in their mouths, the Cyclones find a way to close out the season on a positive note. Pick: Iowa State -4.5 | Iowa State 31, Oregon 24 -- Ben Kercheval

Orange Bowl: (5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina

Latest Odds: Texas A&M Aggies -7.5 Bet Now

I understand that North Carolina is missing a ton here and its young defense will have its hands full with one of the best offensive lines in the country for Texas A&M, but last I checked, Sam Howell was still playing in this game and that means the backdoor will absolutely be open for the Tar Heels. I think the oddsmakers are dialed into this fact as well considering how little the spread has moved with the news of all the opt-outs, so give me Howell and the underdog Heels to make it exciting in the fourth quarter. Pick: North Carolina +7.5 | Texas A&M 31, North Carolina 25 -- Chip Patterson