Four exciting months albeit strange of college football have come down to this. The four top teams in the nation will meet on New Year's Day in the College Football Playoff semifinals, though those are not the only bowl games set to be contested in what should be a captivating day of action that should run from noon until midnight on the East Coast. The best day of the 2020-21 bowl slate thus far features three other top 25 teams, all of which are looking to make statements before closing the book on this season.

Still, the co-main events (if you will) are set for the evening. No. 1 Alabama will look to continue its dominant season against No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl semifinal, while No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State meet in a CFP semifinal for the second straight year and third time in the history of this event. It was a close game the last time the Tigers and Buckeyes met on the gridiron, and neither team has forgotten the effort that went into advancing to the national championship just one season ago.

So what will go down Saturday, and which teams should you back over the course of the day? Our CBS Sports college football experts share their insights on the four games and offer their picks both against the spread and straight up. Click on the bowl game names below for a more detailed look at each matchup.

Peach Bowl: (8) Cincinnati vs. (9) Georgia

Latest Odds: Georgia Bulldogs -9.5 Bet Now

This one will be a barn-burner. JT Daniels will have his hands full against the stout Bearcats defense, but will find enough juice to get the job done late. With that said, Desmond Ridder will make the Bulldogs' heads spin enough to give his team the ball late with a chance to spring the upset. They won't be able to finish it off, but it'll be within a touchdown. Pick: Cincinnati (+7) | Georgia 31, Cincinnati 27 -- Barrett Sallee



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Cincinnati Georgia Georgia Cincinnati Georgia Cincinnati Cincinnati S/U Cincinnati Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Cincinnati Georgia

Citrus Bowl: (14) Northwestern vs. Auburn

Latest Odds: Northwestern Wildcats -4 Bet Now

When it comes to handicapping a bowl game, you have to consider a team's motivation for playing in the game. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that Northwestern will show up ready to play in this game; that's the way Pat Fitzgerald runs his program and how his teams treat bowl preparation. There's also the added motivation of it being Mike Hankwitz's final game as defensive coordinator. I can't say I'm confident Auburn will be all that motivated. As mentioned above, it's a team coming off a disappointing season playing under an interim coach who wanted the full-time job and didn't get it. Northwestern's offense isn't good enough to make me believe the Wildcats can run away with this game, and letting Auburn hang around could be all the motivation it needs. I do think the Wildcats cover in the end, however. Pick: Northwestern -3.5 | Northwestern 23, Auburn 17 -- Tom Fornelli



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Auburn Northwestern Northwestern S/U Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern

Rose Bowl semifinal: (1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -19.5 Bet Now

Notre Dame has been too solid, too veteran-led and too ready to answer the challenge all season for me to think we see another steamrolling like the 2013 BCS Championship Game. I don't doubt that Alabama will strike early and likely be in control for most of the game, but this is too many daggum points for a College Football Playoff semifinal between two teams who have a combined 21-1 on the year. Pick: Notre Dame +20 | Alabama 45, Notre Dame 28 -- Chip Patterson

Sugar Bowl semifinal: (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

Latest Odds: Clemson Tigers -7 Bet Now

I'm not sure why Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been so willing to provide Ohio State with bulletin board material the last few weeks, but he's not shy about it. Swinney is adamant about his belief that Ohio State shouldn't have been selected for the College Football Playoff because it only played six games. Now, we all know that if had it been Clemson who had been limited to only six games, Swinney would not be arguing his team didn't belong. Still, it doesn't mean he's wrong. It is advantageous for the Buckeyes to only have to play six games, but I don't think it's enough of an advantage that they win this game. When Clemson has Trevor Lawrence, it has looked like the juggernaut we all expected it to be. Ohio State looked terrific in its first three games but has been inconsistent since with Justin Fields especially struggling to find his confidence. Unless Fields reverts to his elite form, it's hard to imagine the Buckeyes keeping this game within a touchdown. Pick: Clemson -7.5 | Clemson 31, Ohio State 21 -- Tom Fornelli