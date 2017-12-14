College football bowl picks: Best 5-team parlay for New Orleans, Cure, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Camellia bowl games

The college football bowl season kicks off with five games on Saturday. Troy is a 6.5-point favorite over North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl, Western Kentucky is a 6.5-point favorite over Georgia State in the Cure Bowl, Oregon is a 7.5-point favorite over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, Colorado State is a 5.5-point favorite over Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl, and Arkansas State is a 3.5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee State in the Camellia Bowl.



Fans from across the nation will be placing bets on these five games.



But if you're feeling truly bold this weekend, the top experts at SportsLine are going huge, putting together a five-team parlay that could return a massive 20-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $2,000. If you go big, this could be a life-changing bet that would make it a holiday season never to forget.



To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts and advanced computer model to make picks in the areas that they know best. It's an All-Star cast that includes some of the top handicapping experts in the nation.



Renowned Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White, who is on a blistering 15-6 run in his last 21 CFB picks, has a strong pick for Oregon-Boise State. SportsLine's data scientist Stephen Oh (33-23 on CFB picks) is picking North Texas-Troy. Former running back Emory Hunt (9-4 on CFB picks) has a strong pick for Marshall-Colorado State.

Zack Cimini, looking to build on his 13-7 hot streak on college football picks against the spread, picks the AutoNation Cure Bowl. And SportsLine's Projection Model simulated the Camellia Bowl between MTSU and Arkansas State 10,000 times and tells you exactly how to pick this game.



We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Oh is laying the 6.5-points and taking Troy to cover against North Texas.



Troy averaged nearly 40 points while winning its last six games, and remember, this is the team that beat LSU on the road in early October. But it's another statistic that Oh, who is on a scorching 33-23 college football run, is more interested in.



The Trojans are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against North Texas and boast a remarkable 7-1 straight up record in the past eight games against the Mean Green.



Confidently lock the Trojans and their 10-2 overall record into your parlay and you'll be well on your way to a huge payoff.



Another SportsLine expert has identified a key player that will determine which side you need to be all over for another college football bowl game. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your parlay selections, over at SportsLine.



So what are the five picks that the top experts at SportsLine are confident could return a massive 20-to-1 payout if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which team is going to get a huge boost because of a key player, and which line is way off, all from SportsLine's top experts who are crushing the books right now.