The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule continues with four exciting games on Saturday. The action begins with the Peach Bowl at noon ET, pitting No. 10 Penn State against No. 11 Ole Miss. Penn State is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50.5. Later in the afternoon, Auburn (-6.5) squares off against Maryland in the Music City Bowl at 2 p.m. ET.

No. 5 Florida State faces No. 6 Georgia (-21) in the Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, with both teams looking to make a statement after being left out of the College Football Playoff field. Saturday's action concludes when Wyoming (-3.5) plays Toledo in the Arizona Bowl at 4:30 p.m. ET. Before locking in any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the top Dec. 30 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Now, he has turned his attention to the college football bowl odds and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Top college football expert predictions for Dec. 30 bowls

One of Sallee's top college football best bets for Dec. 30 bowl games: He is backing Auburn to cover the spread as a 6.5-point favorite against Maryland in the Music City Bowl at 2 p.m. ET in Nashville.

The Terrapins are going to be without star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who opted out of the game following an outstanding regular season. Backup quarterbacks Cameron Edge and Billy Edwards Jr. combined for 13 pass attempts during the regular season, so Maryland's offense is going to take a serious hit. Meanwhile, Auburn is seeking its first bowl victory since 2018 under first-year coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers rushed for nearly 200 yards per game this season and have an experienced quarterback in Payton Thorne.

"The Tigers defense has been pretty stout this season and will be squaring off against a Terrapins offense that will be without the Big Ten's all-time leading passer in Taulia Tagovailoa. That's a recipe for success for Tigers coach Hugh Freeze," Sallee told SportsLine. "They have rushed for 230 or more yards in three of their last four games which includes 244 yards against the stout Alabama defense in the Iron Bowl. That trend will continue against the Terps." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Dec. 30 college football bowl picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including backing an underdog he says should be favored. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Dec. 30 bowl action, and which underdog should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation, and find out.