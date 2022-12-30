College football bowl season is one of the most action-packed times of the year and there are five more bowls on the schedule for Friday, including a high-profile matchup between a pair of top-10 teams in the 2022 Orange Bowl. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson will go head-to-head in a battle between teams who had their College Football Playoff hopes dashed by South Carolina. The Tigers are 6-point favorites in the latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The Gamecocks will also be in action on Friday as No. 19 South Carolina takes on No. 21 Notre Dame in the 2022 Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish are 3.5-point favorites in the college football bowl lines, and all five games on the docket for Friday feature a spread of 7.5 points or fewer. Before locking in any college football picks for Friday's action, be sure to see the college football bowl predictions and best bets for Dec. 30 from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered a profitable record on his college football picks. Over the past three-plus years, he is 125-120 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for bowl action on Thursday: He is backing Over 63.5 points as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

Both teams will be without their starting quarterback, as DJ Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal and Hendon Hooker tore his ACL late in the season. However, Joe Milton III has plenty of starting experience for Tennessee and has 13.3 yards per pass attempt with seven touchdowns and no interceptions this season, while Clemson freshman Cade Klubnik was the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2022.

The Tigers put up 39 points on North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game and Tennessee is coming off a 56-point outburst in its final game of the season against Vanderbilt. The Tennessee offense is the most prolific in the country and the Tennessee pass defense ranks 126th in the nation, so expect the ball to be flung around in Miami on Friday night.

"This is a statement game for both teams. In Tennessee's case, it's a chance for coach Josh Heupel to show off his offense even though it'll be without quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. With a month to prepare for the Tigers, expect Heupel to pull out all of his tricks not only to win the game, but impress high school prospects in a fertile recruiting ground," Sallee told SportsLine. "Tigers coach Dabo Swinney will use the big stage to get his quarterback-of-the-future, Cade Klubnik, ready for what Swinney hopes is a national title run. Plus, he wouldn't mind setting the tone for Klubnik's Heisman Trophy run." See who else to back at SportsLine.

