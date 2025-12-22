The 2025-26 college football bowl schedule has seen the CFP first round completed, and now the action resumes on Monday with Washington State vs. Utah State (-1.5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This is also a matchup of future Pac-12 teams as they'll both be in the revamped conference next season. Other college football bowl lines include Cal vs. Hawaii (-1.5) on Wednesday, New Mexico vs. Minnesota (-2.5) on Friday, and Penn State vs. Clemson (-3) on Saturday.

The CFP quarterfinals then begin on New Year's Eve, with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes favored by 9.5 points over the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl. Before locking in any college football bowl picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest bowl and playoff college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and 2025-26 bowl season college football betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during the 2025-26 college football bowl schedule: Penn State (+3, 48.5) covers against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27 at noon ET. Both schools vastly underperformed this year but had strong finishes, with each finishing the season 3-1 ATS. However, Dabo Swinney has lost four of his last six bowl games, with each defeat coming by at least 14 points. This year, his Tigers are averaging 28.7 points, which ranks 61st in the nation, while Penn State, despite playing in the much tougher Big Ten, ranks 37th nationally in scoring. Also, the location of this game in New York City favors a northeastern university like Penn State over Clemson from South Carolina. The Nittany Lions cover well over 60% of the time, while the model also says the Under hits in almost 60% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: Missouri (-4.5, 44.5) covers versus No. 20 Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27 in almost 60% of simulations. UVA is coming off an ACC Title Game loss to Duke, in which the Cavaliers would have made the CFP if they had won. Thus, you have to wonder about motivation now that they have to settle for a lesser bowl game, and Virginia has struggled in bowls to begin with, going 1-4 over the last 19 years. Mizzou has won back-to-back bowls under Eli Drinkwitz, and the Tigers' only losses this season came versus teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll at the time. Missouri is 4-1 ATS at neutral sites since Drinkwitz took over in 2020, and the Tigers are 12-4 ATS as favorites since the start of last season. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every 2025-26 college football bowl game, and it's calling for five underdogs to outright win in bowl matchups of power conference teams.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which five underdogs are projected to win outright?

2025-26 college football bowl odds (through 12/27)

2025-26 college football bowl odds (through 12/27)

(odds subject to change)

Monday, Dec. 22

Potato Bowl: Washington State vs. Utah State (-1.5, 49.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Louisville (-7, 44.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss (+1.5, 58.5)

Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio (+6.5, 62.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: Cal vs. Hawaii (-1.5, 52.5)

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern (-10.5, 43.5)

Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota (-2.5, 44.5)

First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA (-5.5, 59.5)

Saturday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina (+9.5, 56.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Clemson vs. Penn State (+3, 48.5)

Fenway Bowl: Army vs. UConn (+8.5, 43.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU (-4.5, 56.5)

Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State (-6, 42.5)

New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego State (+3, 54.5)

Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri (-4.5, 44.5)

Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston (-3, 41.5)