The 2025-26 college football bowl schedule has seen 29 games, including the College Football Playoff first round, completed, and the action will continue on Tuesday with three games including Tennessee vs. Illinois (+3.5) and USC vs. TCU (+6.5). New Year's Eve on Wednesday then brings Michigan vs. Texas (-7) as well as the start of the CFP quarterfinals as Ohio State is -9.5 vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl.

The other CFP lines for New Year's Day are Oregon (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech, Indiana (-7) vs. Alabama and Georgia (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss. Before locking in any college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest bowl and playoff college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during the 2025-26 college football bowl schedule: Nebraska (+14, 51.5) covers against No. 15 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve. Utah was expected to have head coach Kyle Whittingham for one more game, but his decision to take the Michigan job changed those plans, leaving the Utes to scramble with just days to go before the matchup. Dylan Raiola (injury/portal) is out for Nebraska, but freshman TJ Lateef got some quality experience late in the season and should be able to keep Nebraska within this big number. SportsLine's model projects that this will be a one-score game as Nebraska covers well over 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here, and bet on Nebraska here:

Another prediction: Mississippi State (-3, 53.5) covers against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Jan. 2, which is the final bowl game of the 2025-26 season at 8 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs were 5-7 this year, but got the invitation because there weren't enough .500 teams available. MSU's roster is relatively intact, while Wake Forest has lost some key pieces to the transfer portal and isn't expected to have star running back Demond Claiborne after he declared for the NFL Draft. SportsLine's model projects that MSU covers nearly 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here, and bet on Mississippi State to cover here:

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina (+10.5, 49.5)

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Illinois (+3.5, 61.5)

Alamo Bowl: USC vs. TCU (+6.5, 55.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (-5.5, 46.5)

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke (-3, 49.5)

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas (-7, 48.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah (-14, 51.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Cotton Bowl: Miami vs. Ohio State (-9.5, 40.5)

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal/Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech (+2.5, 51.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Indiana (-7, 48.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6.5, 55.5)

Friday, Jan. 2

Armed Forces Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-14.5, 57.5)

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Cincinnati (+7, 54.5)

Holiday Bowl: Arizona vs. SMU (+2.5, 52.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (-3, 53.5)