Washington delivered Rivalry Week's biggest upset Saturday night at Oregon, and the two teams that benefited most weren't even on the field. The Huskies' stunning win at Oregon sends UCLA and Indiana to the Big Ten Championship Game, with a College Football Playoff berth on the line for the winner.

Minutes prior, Auburn gave the CFP selection committee its toughest call in several weeks. The Tigers' Iron Bowl upset puts Alabama's at-large bid in jeopardy, and Tuesday's rankings should tell us how much room -- if any -- the Crimson Tide have left.

Where does the committee draw the line between rewarding Alabama's best wins and holding the Crimson Tide accountable for a loss in their regular-season finale? Every team on the bubble would love to hear that answer. If the Tide come in on the wrong side of the cut line this Tuesday, there may be little left to break their way.

Notre Dame's safe for a top-four seed and opening-round bye unless something crazy happens during conference championship weekend. The Irish fortified their spot with a dominant showing at Syracuse. Notre Dame also owns a head-to-head victory over potential ACC champ Miami.

We've updated our projections for the 12-team bracket and all 47 bowl games. Since there are currently 88 bowl-eligible teams for 84 spots, Kennesaw State's one of several 6-6 teams that will be on the cutline on Selection Sunday. UMass won its sixth game on Saturday, but two of those victories came against FCS teams -- one more than the limit for bowl eligibility.

Cricket Celebration

Projection: South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M

San Juan Bowl

Projection: Stanford vs. Appalachian State

Salute to Veterans

Projection: Central Michigan vs. Marshall

Frisco Football Classic

Projection: Tulane vs. Texas State

Boca Raton

Projection: JMU vs. ECU

Gasparilla

Projection: FAU vs. Western Michigan

Myrtle Beach

Projection: UConn vs. Louisiana

Puerto Rico

Projection: Buffalo vs. South Alabama

Pete Lembo led Buffalo to seven straight wins and a berth in the MAC Championship against Toledo, quite an unheralded story when you consider expectations at a program not known for its resources. Led by 1,400-yard rusher Messiah Burch and wide receiver Chance Morrow, the Bulls have two dependable playmakers on offense. Next week's battle against Toledo will be Buffalo's first Saturday matchup since Oct. 24.

"I'm proud of this team and what we've done," Lembo said before this week's win over Akron. "But we're very realistic about where we're at, and nothing has come easy for us."

Potato

Projection: Toledo vs. North Dakota State

Cure

Projection: Middle Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern

Independence

Projection: Arizona State vs. Illinois

New Orleans

Projection: Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech

The Flames have won 11 straight since a season-opening loss to JMU and are Boise State's biggest threat to taking the No. 12 seed in the CFP bracket should the Broncos fail to win the Pac-12. Liberty hosts Jacksonville State in the Conference USA Championship Friday night.

"We didn't play each other (during the regular season). This is great for Conference USA -- the two best teams all season long," Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell said after Saturday's 52-29 win over Missouri State.

Poinsettia

Projection: Arizona vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces

Projection: Army vs. Northwestern

Frisco Bowl

Projection: North Texas vs. New Mexico

Hawaii

Projection: Air Force vs. Oregon State

Quarterback Braden Atkinson missed the Oregon State's last three games with a hand injury, but if he's back for the postseason, the Beavers will be worth a few hours of your time on Christmas Eve. They got off to a 5-2 start before fading late. Entering the finale, star receiver Jesse Legree had recorded 78 catches for 1,418 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading to quite a payday for his return.

New Mexico

Projection: Tulsa vs. UNLV

Mayo

Projection: Minnesota vs. Virginia

Pinstripe

Projection: Duke vs. Nebraska

Two teams expected to have their full arsenal of talent during the postseason could make for a quality matchup in New York. Running backs to watch in this one include Nate Sheppard (1,508 yards, 21 touchdowns) for the Blue Devils and Jamal Rule (811 yards, six touchdowns) for the Huskers, playmakers who will star on Sundays down the road.

68 Ventures

Projection: Jacksonville State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Fenway

Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

Two programs whose respective seasons dimmed down the stretch, the Hokies and Tigers could use each other as punching bags for four quarters in frigid Boston next month. Neither team has ever played in this game.

Cactus

Projection: Iowa State vs. Penn State

Kudos to the Cyclones, one of a couple of teams to hit the six-win threshold and reach bowl eligibility in Week 13. How fitting would it be for Iowa State to play the Nittany Lions and former Cyclones coach Matt Campbell, who underwhelmed in his first season?

Saturday's win at Maryland was nearly a low point for Penn State coming after last week's 25-24 heartbreaker against Rutgers, but the Nittany Lions outscored the Terps, 24-3 in the second half. Penn State started its Big Ten slate with four straight losses.

Birmingham

Projection: South Carolina vs. USF

Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers said he would play in his team's bowl game following Saturday's loss at Clemson, but that's several weeks from now, with potential 2027 NFL Draft murmurs only growing louder. Sellers put South Carolina in position to win against the Tigers with a pair of touchdowns, but the Gamecocks' defense could not hold the lead in the fourth quarter. A 6-6 finish would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Gamecocks after rising all the way to No. 17 in the CFP rankings earlier this year.

Military

Projection: UTSA vs. North Carolina

Bill Belichick will coach in his first college bowl game after dispatching rival NC State, 35-6. That's what it's about in a rivalry game between two programs bringing up the bottom rung of the ACC with stakes. Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess played well, giving the Tar Heels something a reason for hope in 2027.

UTSA is looking for its 11th win next weekend in the American Championship Game. With coach Jeff Traylor set to take the Baylor vacancy, there's a chance the Roadrunners could be without their leader, who has won 63 games over four years.

Pop-Tarts

Projection: Louisville vs. Oklahoma State

Alamo

Projection: USC vs. Houston

Lincoln Riley has a point: his Trojans might be one of the 12 best teams in college football right now. However, USC's 17-point loss at Wisconsin last month and a setback at Indiana two weeks ago may keep his squad out of the mix -- unless the selection committee dings Alabama hard for its loss to Auburn. Maybe the Trojans can beat another ranked opponent in the postseason to finish with 10 wins and feed the 2027 hype machine. Willie Fritz and the Cougars will look to spoil that scenario.

Gator

Projection: SMU vs. Florida

This one's a no-brainer if the Gator Bowl committee can swing it. Florida last played in this game to end the 2011 season, which was the third highest-attended postseason matchup at the venue in the last 15 years. From SMU's standpoint, the Mustangs will be happy to get here after struggling the last few weeks. After a 7-2 start, SMU suffered blowout losses to Wake Forest and Notre Dame before Stanford secured a 35-34 victory on Saturday. Senior quarterback Kevin Jennings would get another crack at a quality win as a senior before his career ends.

Music City

Projection: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

How many Wildcats fans would make the short trek to Nashville for this one? Probably more than expected after a season-ending win over Louisville gave Kentucky a chance to finish inside the top 25. Few bowl games get matchups of eight-win Power Four teams, so this one has a chance to be special in the Music City.

ReliaQuest

Projection: Ohio State vs. Ole Miss

How many of these teams' stars would be available for this one? The Buckeyes and Rebels have never met, and a ninth victory for either means a top-20 finish and momentum heading into 2027. Ohio State already has it following the program's 45-0 win over Michigan, the largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry for the Buckeyes. Ole Miss coach Pete Golding won his first Egg Bowl after holding off Mississippi State, one of two bright spots during a season that also featured a win over Lane Kiffin.

Sun

Projection: Pittsburgh vs. Oregon

From red-hot and controlling their playoff destiny to one of the Big Ten's second-tier games at 8-4 overall, the Ducks squandered a major opportunity Saturday night against Washington.

Las Vegas

Projection: Washington vs. Auburn

The Huskies beat Indiana and Oregon to end the regular season, results that leave Washington fans wondering "what if".

Texas

Projection: Baylor vs. Missouri

A matchup of former Big 12 rivals in the Lone Star State? Saturday's loss to Oklahoma in a matchup of 7-4 teams means the Tigers likely squandered a chance to play in the Citrus Bowl as the SEC's highest-ranked non-CFP team.

Citrus

Projection: Iowa vs. Oklahoma

One bet that's sure to hit during bowl season: Kirk Ferentz's team taking out frustrations after getting left out of the CFP on whoever they face from the SEC. We're expecting Iowa to be the Big Ten's highest-ranked available team following the 12-team bracket reveal since the Hawkeyes missed out on reaching the conference title game despite Friday's win over Nebraska.

Oklahoma would arrive with a different feeling after Saturday's comeback win over Missouri. The Sooners' late-season surge gives Brent Venables something to carry into next year. There's plenty to like about this one from the Citrus Bowl's perspective, too. Two fan bases with a reason to make the trip, two coaches who won't treat it like a vacation and a Big Ten-SEC matchup worth watching. Oklahoma is 4-0 since firing Ben Arbuckle and handing the keys to interim playcaller Jason Witten.

First Responder

Projection: Cincinnati vs. Michigan

The Bearcats battled with BYU for a half before one of the Big 12's best teams pushed the pedal to the floor. As for Michigan? The Wolverines suffered their worst loss of all time against Ohio State, a 45-point beatdown that could spell doom for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham.

If there's a change, will Michigan play in a bowl game like they did last season under an interim coach? If the Wolverines decline the opportunity, insert one of those six-win bowl-eligible teams in this spot.

Liberty

Projection: UCF vs. LSU

What is Lane Kiffin's reward for underachieving his first season with the Tigers? A matchup with Scott Frost and the Knights, who finished 6-6 after Saturday's blowout loss to Big 12 bottom-dwelling Colorado. Kiffin has significant decisions to make on his coaching staff, his next move at quarterback and where to take his roster.

Arizona

Projection: Ohio vs. Wyoming

Holiday

Projection: Clemson vs. UCLA

With both of his quarterbacks on the shelf, Dabo Swinney tapped third-teamer and former walk-on Trent Pearman in Saturday's win over South Carolina. Pearman's second touchdown pass of the contest with two seconds to play was the decisive score as the Tigers picked up their biggest win of the campaign to finish 8-4 overall.

UCLA started the season with 10 straight wins before last week's loss to Michigan, which pushed its margin for error to near zero. That said, UCLA has one more crack next week against Indiana in the Big Ten final.

College Football Playoff

First Round

Projection: No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

The Broncos are hanging on by a thread here after their win at Colorado State, a favorable "flex-week" matchup determined by the Pac-12 ahead of next week's conference title game. A loss next weekend opens the door for several others, including Liberty.

Texas will be inside Tuesday night's top four, but could slide a couple spots after a (projected) loss to Georgia in next week's SEC Championship. Right behind Texas was No. 4 Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish didn't disappoint at Syracuse.

Projection: No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

Projected right now as the last team in, we're expecting the Crimson Tide to get the final bid over a second Big Ten team. If not, Iowa gets this spot.

Without a potential conference championship opportunity, the Vols will have to be satisfied with a first-round home game next month.

Projection: No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 7 Indiana

We're projecting the Big Ten champion to get one of the final home playoff seeds, so whether that's UCLA or Indiana next weekend, this is where the chips fall for now. This scenario would be Texas Tech finishing runner-up in the Big 12 Championship Game. While Texas Tech's strength of schedule is lacking, the Red Raiders do have a couple of wins over ranked opponents.

Projection: No. 9 BYU at No. 8 Wake Forest

If the Demon Deacons lose a competitive game to Miami in the ACC Championship, we don't expect Wake Forest to fall much -- if at all. After Saturday's win over Duke, they are safely in the playoff and could find their way to a home game. BYU's in after its 10th win of the season over Cincinnati. The Cougars' data-point victory over Notre Dame will come in handy in the at-large conversation.

Quarterfinals

PEACH BOWL — Projection: No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 Georgia

ROSE BOWL — Projection: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 2 Utah

FIESTA BOWL — Projection: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

COTTON BOWL — Projection: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Miami