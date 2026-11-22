College football's season of chaos is unrelenting.

The Big Ten's perceived playoff frontrunners went up in smoke on Saturday after stunning overtime road losses for fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten UCLA along with No. 8 Indiana, offering a wide range of scenarios entering Week 13.

Two teams we had comfortably in the field now have less room for error, and a conference championship matchup that looked fairly straightforward a week ago could come down to who gets help on rivalry weekend.

Sorting through a chaotic bubble will become clearer Tuesday night with the CFP Selection Committee's fourth reveal, but for now, we've made major changes near the back end of the top-12 — and that's where the rest of our updated bowl projections get interesting.

If the Big Ten winds up with one fewer playoff bid than projected, that's great news for the Big 12's goal of three entries or Wake Forest's surge from the back of the pack toward its first appearance in program history.

Here's where the playoff bracket and bowl projections for all 47 postseason games stand entering rivalry weekend.

Cricket Celebration

Projection: South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M

San Juan Bowl

Projection: Virginia vs. Appalachian State

Salute to Veterans

Projection: Buffalo vs. Louisiana

Frisco Football Classic

Projection: ECU vs. Texas State

Here's a matchup of two coaches doing more with less at their respective programs. Blake Harrell and the Pirates moved to 7-4 this weekend after Saturday's victory at Army despite being raided last transfer portal cycle by various Power Four programs. At Texas State, G.J. Kinne is on the verge of his fourth straight winning season with the Bobcats, part of the reason he's always mentioned amongst bigger jobs that open in and around the state of Texas.

Boca Raton

Projection: Georgia Southern vs. Western Michigan

Gasparilla

Projection: USF vs. Mississippi State

There's a chance a five-win SEC or ACC team is slotted here by ESPN to fill this tie-in, similar to Mississippi State accepting an invite last fall to the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte at 5-7 overall. Could the Bulldogs be chosen again? Saturday's victory over Tennessee Tech snapped a five-game losing skid without Kamario Taylor at quarterback. Taylor has re-signed for 2027 on a lucrative deal and will be cheering on his teammates during the postseason if Mississippi State is gifted a trip to Tampa.

Myrtle Beach

Projection: FAU vs. Marshall

Puerto Rico

Projection: UConn vs. Delaware

Potato

Projection: Toledo vs. North Dakota State

Cure

Projection: Middle Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Independence

Projection: Cincinnati vs. Northwestern

The Bearcats got to bowl eligibility with a victory over Colorado, the second straight trip to the postseason for Scott Satterfield. Cincinnati's highs were mountainous this season — featuring Texas Tech's only loss — and the lows were subterranean, like a 42-point first half surrendered against Utah.

Northwestern took full advantage of its early-season slate, pushing to 6-1 before drifting back to reality this fall. Saturday's loss at Minnesota was the Wildcats' fourth straight, most of those coming after an injury to starting quarterback Aidan Chiles. He has another year of eligibility in 2027, and if Chip Kelly sticks around as his play-caller, he is expected to return.

New Orleans

Projection: Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech

Poinsettia

Projection: Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Armed Forces

Projection: Iowa State vs. Tulane

The Cyclones need another win to hit the minimum threshold after failing to show in Friday night's trip to Orlando. Their 31-point loss to UCF dropped Iowa State's record to 3-5 in the Big 12, with Kansas State left to play. More was expected of first-year coach Jimmy Rogers, who's unfortunately had to face five nationally ranked opponents this fall and has come away with only one win (Oklahoma State, 51-49).

Frisco Bowl

Projection: North Texas vs. New Mexico

Hawaii

Projection: Air Force vs. Fresno State

New Mexico

Projection: Tulsa vs. UNLV

Mayo

Projection: North Carolina vs. Penn State

After falling short at Virginia with Travis Burgess making his first start at quarterback for injured Billy Edwards Jr., the Tar Heels need to beat NC State during rivalry weekend to ensure bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's second season. If that doesn't happen, that would be a major disappointment for a team that was 4-2 overall and nearly ranked at midseason.

The Nittany Lions had won three straight after starting the Big Ten slate 0-4 before Saturday's shocking home loss to Rutgers, a low point for Matt Campbell in his first campaign. Penn State led 16-0 in the first half and 24-10 in the fourth quarter before the Scarlet Knights scored the game's final 15 points, including a 67-yard touchdown drive to end the game. Rutgers won the game on a walk-off two-point conversion to silence a stunned crowd at Beaver Stadium.

Pinstripe

Projection: Illinois v. Pittsburgh

68 Ventures

Projection: Jacksonville State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Fenway

Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

Cactus

Projection: UCF vs. Nebraska

The Knights blistered Iowa State 48-17 on Friday night to hit six wins under Scott Frost, another step in the right direction for the program during a season featuring the double-overtime victory over BYU. This would be a sexy matchup next month given the coaching connection here after Frost's former program is beginning its surge under Matt Rhule following Saturday's first ranked win in a decade.

Birmingham

Projection: Auburn vs. UAB

Military

Projection: UTSA vs. Florida State

One of five teams in the ACC at 5-6 overall after Week 12, the Seminoles dropped their home game against NC State as a near double-digit favorite, which snapped a two-game win streak under interim coach Rick Stockstill.

Pop-Tarts

Projection: Louisville vs. Houston

Louisville and Houston in the Pop-Tarts Bowl would be one of the better matchups outside the College Football Playoff. I'd lean Louisville in Orlando, but the Cardinals would have to make the most of their early possessions. If Houston can keep this thing within a score into the fourth quarter, there's a lot more pressure on Louisville to finish drives instead of settling for field goals. And for the Cougars, beating a quality ACC opponent would give them something tangible to carry into the offseason. The trophy comes with a toaster, but there's plenty of substance to this matchup, too.

Alamo

Projection: BYU vs. UCLA

Could this be the matchup featuring two teams who just miss out on reaching the CFP? It's possible given the chaotic results of Week 12. UCLA's loss to Michigan in triple overtime was the Bruins' first of the season; however, the Ty Dieffenbach injury is more alarming for Bob Chesney's squad. The likelihood of a loss next week to USC is high if UCLA is forced to go with its third-team quarterback, and if it happens, the Bruins miss out on the Big Ten Championship Game and may not have the resume overall to get in the bracket at 10-2 overall.

For BYU, the Cougars might be as high as they can get at No. 10 following their narrow win at Kansas. They do have a data point no other team in the sport has after beating Notre Dame, but BYU will need the benefit of the doubt with so many other at-large hopefuls streaking in crunch time. However, if it comes to Texas Tech and BYU, the Cougars would have a solid argument with a better SOS.

Gator

Projection: Clemson vs. Florida

Florida's last appearance in the Gator Bowl came at the end of the 2011 season and was the third highest-attended matchup (61,312) in the last 15 years. The Gators would finish 8-4 with a win over Florida State next week to close what coach Jon Sumrall has called a rollercoaster first season. Clemson's been to Jacksonville twice under Dabo Swinney, but this season's invite would be particularly fulfilling given the vitriol he has faced throughout a tumultuous campaign. He fired off at critics after Friday night's win at Duke as a double-digit underdog and has no plans to step down in December.

"So many people have quit on our team, inside and outside of Clemson, honestly," Swinney said. "There ain't no quit in our staff. There ain't no quit in our staff. It's hard to win. That was a ranked team, and I think we were a 13-point underdog, and we found a way to win the game."

Music City

Projection: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

The Wildcats will try to snap a three-game losing skid that has crumpled the season against Louisville. From inside the top-10 of the first CFP Rankings to outside the top 20 now following Saturday's loss at Missouri, Kentucky has run out of gas late under first-year coach Will Stein.

ReliaQuest

Projection: Ohio State vs. South Carolina

If Ohio State and South Carolina land in the ReliaQuest Bowl, those driving to Tampa in support of the Gamecocks are going to dig up the Ryan Brewer highlights. Brewer scored three touchdowns in the Gamecocks' 24-7 win over the Buckeyes in the 2001 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. A year later, South Carolina won the rematch 31-28, giving Lou Holtz back-to-back bowl wins over Ohio State. A third meeting would give the Gamecocks a shot at another win over one of the Big Ten's biggest brands. LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart and Jeremiah Smith are just three of the several big-name players in this matchup who likely wouldn't play as first-round hopefuls.

Sun

Projection: SMU vs. Washington

The last time SMU made the trip from Dallas to El Paso was 1983. Washington played here two years ago, but this would be the first meeting between the two programs. The Mustangs were 6-1 this season before fading in the second half, an unexpected loss at Syracuse on Halloween beginning the slide. Setbacks against Wake Forest and Notre Dame in the last two games have removed the Mustangs from the rankings.

Las Vegas

Projection: Arizona vs. Missouri

Texas

Projection: Oklahoma State vs. Ole Miss

There's some history between these two if the Texas Bowl gets Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. The Rebels have won all three meetings, including a pair of Cotton Bowls and the Sugar Bowl after the 2015 season. Eli Manning quarterbacked the first of those wins, and Chad Kelly threw four touchdown passes in the most recent one. Two very different teams with elite quarterbacks this time around — Drew Mestemaker vs. Trinidad Chambliss, should both decide to suit it up in the postseason. Both guys have shown up in early CBS Sports first-round mocks for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Citrus

Projection: Iowa vs. Oklahoma

The Citrus usually takes the Big Ten's highest-ranked team not in the CFP, so we're expecting that to be the Hawkeyes since Oregon and USC remain contractually tied to Pac-12 bowl games for one more season. Now, that said, the Hawkeyes could reach the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over Nebraska, an Oregon loss to Washington, and an Indiana loss to Purdue, but we're not calling for that wacky scenario yet. This would be the third time in the last six years that Iowa has played in Orlando during the postseason, and the Hawkeyes always travel well. Iowa put Illinois away on Saturday with a clock-eating 19-play, 91-yard touchdown drive in the final frame.

First Responder

Projection: Stanford vs. JMU

Liberty

Projection: Baylor vs. LSU

Lane Kiffin lost his five most important games of Year 1 with the Tigers — hard to fathom given the program's investment in him and this roster. LSU has dropped three straight in November to fall out of the national rankings and has a trip to Arkansas left. Baylor sports the same 6-5 record entering the season's final week, so a destination meeting between these two teams in Memphis seems fitting next month.

Arizona

Projection: Ohio vs. Wyoming

Holiday

Projection: Duke vs. USC

Will the Holiday get Clemson, Duke or SMU here with the promise of USC bringing fans to San Diego? Clemson and Duke have never played in this game, and the Mustangs were here last season against Arizona. We're expecting the Gator Bowl to go to the Tigers, which leaves SMU or the Blue Devils in this spot if Louisville heads to Orlando (Pop-Tarts). USC's playoff hopes may not be totally squashed after the Trojans improved to 8-3 against Maryland with UCLA left, but Lincoln Riley's squad needs a lot of help — like so many others outside the top-15 at this point in the game.

College Football Playoff

First Round

Projection: No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

Despite Boise State's upset loss to San Diego State, nothing changes in the Group of Six race for now until we see Tuesday night's updated playoff rankings. Since the Broncos were the only nationally-ranked Group of Six team, it's hard to discern where others — like Liberty or UTSA — might be slotted in the selection committee's power rankings.

Texas has five ranked wins this season and easily disposed of Arkansas on the Forty Acres, a week after the Razorbacks took South Carolina out of the SEC's at-large CFP discussion. The Longhorns have won five straight games since consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida, and Arch Manning has settled down as a distributor of the football. He went 21-of-25 passing for 287 yards and two scores against Arkansas and added his third rushing score of the season. Even if the Longhorns fail to reach the SEC Championship Game, they're a first-round home playoff lock with a win over Texas A&M next week.

Projection: No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 Oregon

The Demon Deacons are one of the 10 best teams in college football — not top-12. What Wake Forest has been able to accomplish since its early-September loss to Miami is the most dominant stretch in the sport during a season filled with parity across every Power Four conference. Gio Lopez and this offense are an absolute machine, with one more win to go to lock in an appearance in the league championship game. The winner of the ACC will get a first-round home game, but we don't see the Demon Deacons or Miami moving into the top four at this point.

Oregon holds a tiebreaker edge over several teams in various scenarios, but the Ducks' path to the Big Ten Championship Game kicked into high gear Saturday after losses from UCLA, Ohio State and Indiana. This projection slots Indiana as the league's third-place team (technically), but second playoff entry as the 10-seed, and Oregon getting the No. 8 as the league champion after beating UCLA or Iowa in the final.

Projection: No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami

Texas Tech has countered every opponent's best shot in the Big 12 since its only loss of the season on Oct. 24 with uppercuts of its own over the last four weeks. Since switching to Tommy Castellanos as the full-time quarterback, the Red Raiders are playing with confidence and are one win away from getting to another Big 12 title game in defense of their crown. Beating TCU and Utah over the next two weeks is the only foolproof way to make the bracket, but we think Joey McGuire's team is in just by getting to Arlington on Dec. 4 unless the Red Raiders flatline in the finale. This week, the last team in comes down to Texas Tech or BYU.

The Hurricanes fell behind by 14 points early against Virginia Tech, shook off two interceptions for Darian Mensah and managed to beat the Hokies without Malachi Toney behind a 17-play, 90-yard drive in the second half that exhausted 9:13 off the clock. Miami hosts Boston College next week before likely facing Wake Forest in Charlotte for a conference title opportunity. Miami's in with a victory next week regardless of the result next month. Toney's expected back for his team's second tilt with the Demon Deacons.

Projection: No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Tennessee

The Hoosiers' path to the Big Ten Championship Game is quite cloudy after Saturday's loss at Washington, one that's sure to affect seeding and take Indiana out of first-round home game status at the very least. Any scenario starts with an Oregon loss to Washington next week. If not, Indiana will need to hope it has done enough resume-wise to make the field as an at-large selection.

Tennessee moved closer to a home game at Neyland Stadium in the opening round after beating LSU. All that stands between the Vols and a December first-rounder to remember is Vanderbilt next week. There's a chance Tennessee makes the SEC Championship against Georgia, as well. A win over the Bulldogs is the only scenario in which we see a potential move to the top-4 since the selection committee seems infatuated with Alabama over their first three rankings reveals.

Quarterfinals

COTTON BOWL Projection: TBD vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

FIESTA BOWL Projection: TBD vs. No. 3 Alabama

ROSE BOWL Projection: TBD vs. No. 2 Utah

PEACH BOWL Projection: TBD vs. No. 1 Georgia