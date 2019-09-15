College football bowl projections: Could we see three SEC teams in the College Football Playoff?

We knew going into this week that there were few competitive games on the schedule at the top of the college football rankings. The top teams did not disappoint. Of the 12 teams projected into New Year's Six games, only Virginia had to work hard for its win this week, holding off Florida State, 31-24. Everyone else had it relatively easy, so there are no changes to the New Year's Six projections this week.

LSU's win over Texas last week thrust the Tigers into the top four of the AP Top 25, giving the SEC three teams in the top four. It also begged the question: Can all three SEC teams make the College Football Playoff?

It is pretty unlikely, but here is the scenario that could make that happen. Alabama finishes 13-0, handing LSU and Georgia their only losses of the season. That would make the Tigers 11-1 and the Bulldogs 12-1. Clemson is still undefeated as well because, well, we want a realistic scenario. The Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 would all have to fail to produce an undefeated champion. Now, the CFP Selection Committee would be comparing potential 12-1 champions of those leagues with one-loss teams from the SEC that only lost to undefeated Alabama.

I am not convinced that would definitely put three SEC teams in the playoff, of course, but that is the only realistic scenario that gives it a shot.

2020 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 28 Peach Bowl

Atlanta Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Georgia Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Oklahoma

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs. Big 12 LSU vs. Texas

Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Ohio State vs. Oregon Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND Virginia vs. Notre Dame Dec. 28 Cotton

Arlington, Tex. At-large vs. At-large UCF vs. Michigan



Check out Jerry Palm's complete preseason college football bowl projections.

It wasn't all glory for the SEC this week, though. Mississippi State lost at home to Kansas State, a team that was thought to be rebuilding but has looked pretty good to start the season. The loss does not knock the Bulldogs out of the bowl projections yet, but the Wildcats are now projected to be bowl-eligible and play in the Liberty Bowl.

The Big Ten's surprise team in the early part of the season has been Maryland, which hung 63 points on Syracuse last week and showed up in the bowl projections for the first time. The Terrapins dropped right back out this week though after a 20-17 loss at Temple.

Michigan State dropped down the Big Ten's bowl list after a loss at home to Arizona State. Some thought the Spartans could be a sleeper in the Big Ten this season, but it was their offense that was asleep against the Sun Devils, which also upset MSU last season.

The ACC also lost one of its bowl-eligible teams this week. Boston College dropped out after getting crushed at home by Kansas, which had not won a road game against at Power Five team since 2008 and had just the week before lost to Coastal Carolina at home.

The Eagles now project to be 5-7 and are the top rated such team in the APR in case there are not enough eligible teams. However, I am projecting one team too many. Liberty is expected to be eligible for a bowl for the first time in its history … but not have a game available to play.

Check out the rest of Jerry Palm's preseason college football bowl projections.