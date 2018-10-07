College football bowl projections: Notre Dame replaces Oklahoma in College Football Playoff
The CFP projection sees its first new entrant six weeks into the 2018 season with the Irish stepping in
For the first time this season, there has been a change in the College Football Playoff projections. Three top-eight teams fell over on Saturday in Week 6 with No. 7 Oklahoma being the most prominent as it was slated to end the season competing for the national championship
Though Oklahoma erased a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter against No. 19 Texas on Saturday afternoon, the Longhorns fought back to win on a field goal with 9 seconds left. That loss drops the Sooners out of the playoff projections and replaces them with No. 6 Notre Dame, which routed No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday evening. The Irish slot into the fourth seed, previously held by the Sooners.
Notre Dame has a strength of schedule problem in almost any comparison but figures to be heavy favorites in each of its remaining games with the possible exception of the finale at USC. As it currently stands, the Irish will not have another ranked opponent to bolster their resume entering college football's version of Selection Sunday.
Let's take a look at the updated CFP projections. An update to the New Year's Six bowl games will come later Saturday with my full bowl projections released on Sunday morning.
2019 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 7
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame
Dec. 29
Orange Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Ohio State vs. (3) Clemson
Check out the rest of Jerry Palm's college football bowl projections after Week 6 on Sunday.
