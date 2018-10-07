College football bowl projections: Notre Dame replaces Oklahoma in College Football Playoff

For the first time this season, there has been a change in the College Football Playoff projections. Three top-eight teams fell over on Saturday in Week 6 with No. 7 Oklahoma being the most prominent as it was slated to end the season competing for the national championship

Though Oklahoma erased a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter against No. 19 Texas on Saturday afternoon, the Longhorns fought back to win on a field goal with 9 seconds left. That loss drops the Sooners out of the playoff projections and replaces them with No. 6 Notre Dame, which routed No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday evening. The Irish slot into the fourth seed, previously held by the Sooners.

Notre Dame has a strength of schedule problem in almost any comparison but figures to be heavy favorites in each of its remaining games with the possible exception of the finale at USC. As it currently stands, the Irish will not have another ranked opponent to bolster their resume entering college football's version of Selection Sunday.

Let's take a look at the updated CFP projections. An update to the New Year's Six bowl games will come later Saturday with my full bowl projections released on Sunday morning.

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 7 National Championship

Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m.

ESPN Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame Dec. 29 Orange Bowl

Miami 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (2) Ohio State vs. (3) Clemson

