College football bowl projections: Ohio State-Oklahoma debate begins for the College Football Playoff

The upsets that churn the College Football Playoff Rankings and bowl projections have finally begun. The first top 10 team to go down was No. 8 Washington State, which lost at home to No. 16 Washington on Friday, costing the Cougars not only a potential playoff spot but also a chance to play for the Pac-12 Championship Game. But the biggest domino to fall so far is No. 4 Michigan, which got run out of Ohio Stadium in a 62-39 loss to No. 10 Ohio State early Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines defense, which had been one of the best in the nation going into the game, got absolutely shredded from the start. Ohio State scored more points against the Wolverines than Michigan had given up in its previous five games combined.

No. 5 Georgia throttled Georgia Tech 45-21 and will move up to No. 4 in this week's CFP Rankings; however, that should be temporary as the Bulldogs have to face No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next week, a game that will shake up the rankings no matter the result. That could leave the committee with a debate between current No. 10 Ohio State and No. 6 Oklahoma, which escaped No. 13 West Virginia with a 59-56 win on Friday night.

It's not an easy call for the committee, which has had the Sooners much higher than the Buckeyes ever since Ohio State fell 49-20 at Purdue on Oct. 20. However, Oklahoma's defense is one of the worst ever for a team with this good of a record. The Sooners have given up at least 40 points in six of their 12 games, including the last four. Oklahoma's offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray, is a juggernaut, though. The Sooners have scored at least 45 points in every conference game except the one against No. 25 Iowa State.

Ohio State's defense has been much maligned, too, but it is not as bad as that of Oklahoma. Ohio State's offense is not as good as Oklahoma's either. The Buckeyes can count a win now over previous No. 4 Michigan, along with road wins over No. 12 Penn State and Michigan State. Oklahoma's best win is the one at No. 13 WVU on Friday, plus it gets the win over No. 25 Iowa State. Oklahoma has a better loss than Ohio State. The Sooners lost to No. 14 Texas earlier this season, 48-45, and will get a chance to avenge that loss in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The CFP Selection Committee will have a lot to pore over, but I think the edge goes to Ohio State for now if it comes down to a final vote between the two. The quality of Buckeyes' wins, and especially the dominance of Michigan, overcomes the miserable nature of their loss.

That is why I have Ohio State over Oklahoma in the No. 4 spot of my new bowl projections at this time. Note that things could change after the championship games, when Oklahoma gets to play a better opponent than Ohio State. The Buckeyes will face No. 19 Northwestern for the Big Ten title. Notre Dame will also be sitting at home, and the committee will have to decide whether to move a team -- either Ohio State or Oklahoma -- with one loss and a 13th data point over the Irish in the final rankings.

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 7 National Championship

Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m.

ESPN Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Ohio State Dec. 29 Orange Bowl

Miami 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans 8:45 p.m.

ESPN SEC vs. Big 12 Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m.

ESPN Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Michigan vs. Washington Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m.

ESPN At-large vs. At-large Florida vs. UCF Dec. 29 Peach

Atlanta Noon

ESPN At-large vs. At-large LSU vs. Washington State



Jerry Palm's complete bowl projections will be updated late Saturday night.