College football bowl projections: Ohio State steps into College Football Playoff with Georgia loss
The Buckeyes' stellar play is rewarded with a spot in our projected CFP after a shocking Week 7 upset
Georgia falling at home to South Carolina in double overtime did more than change the fabric of the SEC East, it adjusted the projected College Football Playoff. In the first major adjustment to the bowl projections through the first seven weeks of the 2019 season, Georgia bounced itself from the fourth seed in the postseason bracket and is replaced by Ohio State, which was able to enjoy its elevation into the field while on a bye this week.
Though the Bulldogs have fallen out of the playoff, they are not out of the New Year's Six entirely. The Dawgs are still projected to win the SEC East and play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. As such, they have the opportunity to earn an at-large bid in the Cotton Bowl.
Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma all held serve Saturday to maintain their positions as the top three teams in the playoff.
2020 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 13
National Championship
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 28
Peach Bowl
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Ohio State
Dec. 28
Fiesta Bowl
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Oklahoma
LSU, which continued to see its offense hit new heights in a 42-28 home win over Florida, is the second SEC team projected in the New Year's Six. It would face Texas in the Sugar Bowl as the Longhorns are still projected to finish second in the Big 12 despite falling to Oklahoma on Saturday.
Undefeated Wisconsin is set for a big-time showdown with Ohio State in a couple weeks but remains in the Rose Bowl against Oregon, which ran through Colorado 45-3 on Friday. Despite a loss to Miami, it is expected that Virginia will play its way into the field as the ACC representative, and Notre Dame's win over USC keeps it as a one-loss Power Five team in the fold as well.
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Location
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Sugar
SEC vs. Big 12
| LSU vs. Texas
Jan. 1
Rose
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Wisconsin vs. Oregon
Dec. 30
Orange
ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND
|Virginia vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 28
Cotton
At-large vs. At-large
|Boise State vs. Georgia
Jerry Palm's complete updated bowl projections after Week 7 will be available on Sunday.
