Florida State's dominant victory over LSU on Sunday has caused some shuffling among the New Year's Six bowl projections. This as the College Football Playoff projection remains unchanged as Week 1 of the 2023 season wraps up.

While the Seminoles move up to No. 5 in the projected CFP Rankings and remain slotted for the Orange Bowl, the Tigers move out of the Orange Bowl projection but remain in a New Year's Six game after their defeat. Now, LSU is projected to face USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Penn State moves into Orange Bowl as the highest-rated team among those available from the Big Ten, SEC and Notre Dame. When the Big Ten is in the Orange Bowl, the ACC gets the Big Ten's spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl, so the bowl projections for each of the teams in those conferences have been shuffled due to that switch.

Georgia, Michigan and Alabama all won easily against overmatched opponents to retain the top three seeds. Indiana made projected No. 4 seed Ohio State work a little harder in a 23-3 win on the road.

Washington demolished Boise State, 56-19, in Seattle. While I generally do not like overreacting to Week 1 results, it is hard to ignore that score. It is the kind of result that could lead to the Broncos missing out on a New Year's Six game if the Group of Five representative is a competitive race down the stretch, as I expect it will be. As such, Tulane is now being projected to return to the New Year's Six.

The Huskies figure to benefit from that result as well as they become the second Pac-12 team in the New Year's Six facing the Green Wave in the Fiesta Bowl. Washington's ascension to the New Year's Six projection knocked out Kansas State.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 8 National Championship

Houston Title game Semifinal winners

Jan. 1 Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif. Semifinal (2) Michigan vs. (3) Alabama Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl

New Orleans Semifinal (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. at-large vs. at-large Washington vs. Tulane Dec. 30 Orange Bowl

Miami ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND Florida State vs. Penn State Dec. 30 Peach Bowl

Atlanta at-large vs. at-large Clemson vs. Texas Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. at-large vs. at-large USC vs. LSU

