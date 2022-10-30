CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility.
Following the Week 9 games, there are officially 36 bowl-eligible teams with 46 slots still open.
2022-23 bowl-eligible teams
|Conference
|Eligible
|Teams
AAC
4
Cincinnati, East Carolina, Tulane, UCF
ACC
5
Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Big 12
3
Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Big Ten
5
Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State
C-USA
1
UTSA
Indp.
1
Liberty
MAC
1
Toledo
MWC
2
Boise State, Wyoming
Pac-12
6
Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, USC, Washington
SEC
5
Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Sun Belt
3
Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Troy
Total teams
36
One win away
Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Next upcoming opponent is listed for each team (date in parenthesis if not next week). The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.
- Air Force (994) vs. Army
- Louisville (988) vs. James Madison
- Minnesota (988) at Nebraska
- Duke (985) at Boston College
- Notre Dame (984) vs. Clemson
- South Carolina (984) at Vanderbilt
- Mississippi State (982) vs. Auburn
- Eastern Michigan (978) at Akron (Nov. 8)
- Baylor (975) at Oklahoma
- Texas (971) at Kansas State
- Kentucky (971) at Missouri
- Purdue (970) vs. Iowa
- Oklahoma (968) vs. Baylor
- Buffalo (968) at Ohio
- Ohio (965) vs. Buffalo
- Kansas (961) vs. Oklahoma State
- San Jose State (961) vs. Colorado State
- Western Kentucky (960) at Charlotte
- North Texas (960) vs. FIU
- Florida State (958) at Miami
- Arkansas (957) vs. Liberty
- Georgia Southern (952) vs. South Alabama
- Houston (948) at SMU
- Southern Mississippi (934) vs. Georgia State
Better luck next year
These teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules.
- Akron