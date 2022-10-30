CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility.

Following the Week 9 games, there are officially 36 bowl-eligible teams with 46 slots still open.

2022-23 bowl-eligible teams

Conference Eligible Teams AAC 4 Cincinnati, East Carolina, Tulane, UCF ACC 5 Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest Big 12 3 Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU Big Ten 5 Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State C-USA 1 UTSA Indp. 1 Liberty MAC 1 Toledo MWC 2 Boise State, Wyoming Pac-12 6 Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, USC, Washington SEC 5 Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee Sun Belt 3 Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Troy Total teams 36

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Next upcoming opponent is listed for each team (date in parenthesis if not next week). The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.

Air Force (994) vs. Army

Louisville (988) vs. James Madison

Minnesota (988) at Nebraska

Duke (985) at Boston College

Notre Dame (984) vs. Clemson

South Carolina (984) at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State (982) vs. Auburn

Eastern Michigan (978) at Akron (Nov. 8)

Baylor (975) at Oklahoma

Texas (971) at Kansas State

Kentucky (971) at Missouri

Purdue (970) vs. Iowa

Oklahoma (968) vs. Baylor

Buffalo (968) at Ohio

Ohio (965) vs. Buffalo

Kansas (961) vs. Oklahoma State

San Jose State (961) vs. Colorado State

Western Kentucky (960) at Charlotte

North Texas (960) vs. FIU

Florida State (958) at Miami

Arkansas (957) vs. Liberty

Georgia Southern (952) vs. South Alabama

Houston (948) at SMU

Southern Mississippi (934) vs. Georgia State

Better luck next year

