CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of college football's 2024 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete breakdown of the bowl projections as they stand, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility.

Teams with only seven losses will not appear in the list of eliminated teams until there are enough eligible teams to ensure they will not be needed to fill open bowl spots.

Since former Pac-12 teams are eligible to be selected to bowls with Pac-12 contracts this season, those teams will be listed in the Pac-12 section of the chart instead of with their current conference.

Stick with us here at CBS Sports for complete coverage of the College Football Playoff and bowl games.

2024-25 bowl-eligible teams

Conference Eligible Teams AAC 4 Army, Memphis, Navy, Tulane ACC 7 Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse Big 12 4 BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech Big Ten 6 Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State C-USA 2 Sam Houston, Western Kentucky Indp. 2 Notre Dame, UConn MAC 1 Toledo MWC 3 Boise State, Colorado State, UNLV Pac-12 4 Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State SEC 9 Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt Sun Belt 3 Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana Total teams 45

One win away

These teams are one victory away from becoming bowl eligbile. Listed in APR order. Games are this Saturday unless otherwise noted.



North Carolina (996) vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 16

Cincinnati (994) vs. West Virginia

Wisconsin (993) vs. Oregon, Nov. 16

Michigan (993) at Indiana

NC State (984) vs.Duke

Washington (982) at Penn State

South Carolina (981) at Vanderbilt

Liberty (980) at Middle Tennessee



Arkansas (979) vs. Texas, Nov. 16



Baylor (978) at West Virginia, Nov. 16

Nebraska (972) at USC, Nov. 16



Fresno State (972) at Air Force

Georgia Tech (969) vs. Miami



Virginia Tech (969) vs. Clemson

Eastern Michigan (968) at Ohio, Nov. 13

Marshall (966) at Southern Miss

TCU (966) vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (965) at Missouri

San Jose State (958) at Oregon State

Ohio (958) at Kent State, Nov. 6

Arkansas State (956) at Louisiana

North Texas (954) vs. Army



Western Michigan (951) vs. Northern Illinois, Nov. 6

Buffalo (950) vs. Ball State, Nov. 12

ULM (935) vs. Texas State

Jacksonville State (934) at Louisiana Tech

Try again next year

These teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining on their schedules.