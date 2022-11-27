CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility.

Following the Week 13 games, there are officially 79 bowl-eligible teams with seven slots still open.

2022-23 bowl-eligible teams

Conference Eligible Teams AAC 7 Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulane, UCF ACC 9 Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest Big 12 8 Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech Big Ten 9 Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin C-USA 5 Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky Indp. 4 BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame, UConn MAC 5 Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Miami-Ohio, Ohio, Toledo MWC 7 Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Wyoming Pac-12 7 Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, USC, Washington, Washington State SEC 11 Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee Sun Belt 7 Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy Total teams 79

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Next upcoming opponent is listed for each team (date in parenthesis if not next week). The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.

Buffalo (968) vs. Akron



Better luck next year

These teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining on their schedules.