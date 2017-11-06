College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker for 2017-18 games

CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of the regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible and we prepare for the College Football Playoff and bowl selection process. For complete bowl game projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

At least six wins and a minimum winning percentage of.500 are needed to officially be bowl-eligible, and 78 teams are needed to fill all of the bowls. So far, there are 50 eligible teams. Here's what will happen if there aren't enough eligible teams.

Conference Eligible Teams ACC 5 Clemson, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech American 5 Houston, Memphis, SMU, South Florida, UCF Big 12 5 Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia Big Ten 7 Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin C-USA 5 Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, North Texas, UAB Indp. 2 Army, Notre Dame MAC 3 Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo MWC 5 Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Wyoming Pac-12 5 Arizona, Stanford, USC, Washington, Washington State SEC 7 Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina Sun Belt 1 Troy Total teams: 50

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis)

Navy (991)



Louisville (988)



Boston College (978)



California (978)



Wake Forest (976)



Kansas State (975)



Central Michigan (974)



Oregon (974)



Arizona State (971)



Utah State (970)



Colorado (968)



UTSA (965)



Arkansas State (965)



Texas A&M (962)



Appalachian State (958)



Western Michigan (958)



Southern Miss (957)



Arizona (955)



Western Kentucky (955)



Akron (947)



Georgia State (945)



Better luck next year

These 14 teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules: Baylor, BYU, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Kansas, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon State, Rice, San Jose State, Tulsa, UTEP

Coastal Carolina is not eligible because it is still transitioning to FBS. Ole Miss is not eligible due to a self-imposed bowl ban for 2017.