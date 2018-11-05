College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker for 2018-19 bowl games

CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of the regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible and we prepare for both the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For complete bowl game projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

At least six wins and a minimum winning percentage of .500 are needed to officially become bowl-eligible, and 78 teams are needed to fill all of the bowls.  So far, there are 48 eligible teams.

ConferenceEligibleTeams

ACC

6

Boston College, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia

American

4

Cincinnati, Houston, South Florida, UCF

Big 12

3

Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia

Big Ten

6

Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

C-USA

5

FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, uAB

Indp.

2

Army, Notre Dame

MAC

4

Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Western Michigan

MWC

4

Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State

Pac-12

4

Oregon, Utah, Washington, Washington State

SEC

7

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State

Sun Belt

3

Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy

Total teams:

48

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Remaining opponents listed for each team. The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.

  • Northwestern (997) at Iowa
  • Nevada (986) vs. Colorado State
  • Stanford (985) vs. Oregon State
  • Pittsburgh (984) vs. Virginia Tech
  • Temple (982) at Houston
  • Maryland (981) at Indiana
  • Georgia Tech (980) vs. Miami
  • Baylor (979) at Iowa State
  • Coastal Carolina (976) vs. Arkansas State
  • California (976) at Washington State
  • Toledo (975) at Northern Illinois
  • Arizona State (975) vs. UCLA
  • USC (973) vs. Cal
  • Iowa State (971) vs. Baylor
  • Colorado (970) vs. Washington State
  • UL Monroe (969) at South Alabama
  • Oklahoma State (969) at Oklahoma
  • Missouri (968) vs. Vanderbilt
  • Memphis (968) vs. Tulsa
  • Miami (964) at Georgia Tech
  • Texas A&M (963) vs. Mississippi
  • South Carolina (961) at Florida
  • Purdue (960) at Minnesota
  • Marshall (960) vs. Charlotte
  • Eastern Michigan (959) vs. Akron
  • Arizona (946) at Washington State (Nov. 17)
  • Texas Tech (946) vs. Texas

Better luck next year

These 10 teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Liberty, Mississippi, Rice, Rutgers, San Jose State, UTEP, Western Kentucky

Liberty is not eligible because it is still transitioning to FBS.  Ole Miss is not eligible due to NCAA sanctions for 2018.    

