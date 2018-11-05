College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker for 2018-19 bowl games

CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of the regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible and we prepare for both the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For complete bowl game projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

At least six wins and a minimum winning percentage of .500 are needed to officially become bowl-eligible, and 78 teams are needed to fill all of the bowls. So far, there are 48 eligible teams.

Conference Eligible Teams ACC 6 Boston College, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia American 4 Cincinnati, Houston, South Florida, UCF Big 12 3 Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia Big Ten 6 Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin C-USA 5 FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, uAB Indp. 2 Army, Notre Dame MAC 4 Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Western Michigan MWC 4 Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State Pac-12 4 Oregon, Utah, Washington, Washington State SEC 7 Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State Sun Belt 3 Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy Total teams: 48

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Remaining opponents listed for each team. The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.

Northwestern (997) at Iowa



Nevada (986) vs. Colorado State



Stanford (985) vs. Oregon State



Pittsburgh (984) vs. Virginia Tech



Temple (982) at Houston



Maryland (981) at Indiana



Georgia Tech (980) vs. Miami



Baylor (979) at Iowa State



Coastal Carolina (976) vs. Arkansas State



California (976) at Washington State



Toledo (975) at Northern Illinois



Arizona State (975) vs. UCLA



USC (973) vs. Cal



Iowa State (971) vs. Baylor



Colorado (970) vs. Washington State



UL Monroe (969) at South Alabama



Oklahoma State (969) at Oklahoma



Missouri (968) vs. Vanderbilt



Memphis (968) vs. Tulsa



Miami (964) at Georgia Tech



Texas A&M (963) vs. Mississippi



South Carolina (961) at Florida



Purdue (960) at Minnesota



Marshall (960) vs. Charlotte



Eastern Michigan (959) vs. Akron



Arizona (946) at Washington State (Nov. 17)



Texas Tech (946) vs. Texas



Better luck next year

These 10 teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Liberty, Mississippi, Rice, Rutgers, San Jose State, UTEP, Western Kentucky

Liberty is not eligible because it is still transitioning to FBS. Ole Miss is not eligible due to NCAA sanctions for 2018.