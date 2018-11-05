College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker for 2018-19 bowl games
An updated list of teams that have become bowl eligible for the 2018-19 postseason
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of the regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible and we prepare for both the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For complete bowl game projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
At least six wins and a minimum winning percentage of .500 are needed to officially become bowl-eligible, and 78 teams are needed to fill all of the bowls. So far, there are 48 eligible teams.
|Conference
|Eligible
|Teams
ACC
6
Boston College, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia
American
4
Cincinnati, Houston, South Florida, UCF
Big 12
3
Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia
Big Ten
6
Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
C-USA
5
FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, uAB
Indp.
2
Army, Notre Dame
MAC
4
Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Western Michigan
MWC
4
Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State
Pac-12
4
Oregon, Utah, Washington, Washington State
SEC
7
Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State
Sun Belt
3
Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy
Total teams:
48
One win away
Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Remaining opponents listed for each team. The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.
- Northwestern (997) at Iowa
- Nevada (986) vs. Colorado State
- Stanford (985) vs. Oregon State
- Pittsburgh (984) vs. Virginia Tech
- Temple (982) at Houston
- Maryland (981) at Indiana
- Georgia Tech (980) vs. Miami
- Baylor (979) at Iowa State
- Coastal Carolina (976) vs. Arkansas State
- California (976) at Washington State
- Toledo (975) at Northern Illinois
- Arizona State (975) vs. UCLA
- USC (973) vs. Cal
- Iowa State (971) vs. Baylor
- Colorado (970) vs. Washington State
- UL Monroe (969) at South Alabama
- Oklahoma State (969) at Oklahoma
- Missouri (968) vs. Vanderbilt
- Memphis (968) vs. Tulsa
- Miami (964) at Georgia Tech
- Texas A&M (963) vs. Mississippi
- South Carolina (961) at Florida
- Purdue (960) at Minnesota
- Marshall (960) vs. Charlotte
- Eastern Michigan (959) vs. Akron
- Arizona (946) at Washington State (Nov. 17)
- Texas Tech (946) vs. Texas
Better luck next year
These 10 teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Liberty, Mississippi, Rice, Rutgers, San Jose State, UTEP, Western Kentucky
Liberty is not eligible because it is still transitioning to FBS. Ole Miss is not eligible due to NCAA sanctions for 2018.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Week 11 CFB odds
Key ACC and Big Ten matchups highlight the college football landscape in Week 11
-
Week 10 CFB players of the week
The College Football Playoff picture was cleared up thanks to some of the game's biggest s...
-
AP Top 25: UGA, WVU make key moves
Georgia landed in the top five, and West Virginia crashed the top 10 of the new AP poll
-
Kansas fires coach David Beaty
Beaty will remain with Kansas through the end of the 2018 season
-
Coaches Poll: ACC puts three in top 15
The ACC has three top-15 teams, starting with Clemson at No. 2
-
Bowl projections: WVU moves into NY6
The Mountaineers take a big step into the New Year's Six after sneaking past Texas