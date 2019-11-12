College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker for 2019-20 bowl games

CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of the regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible and we prepare for both the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For complete bowl game projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 78 teams are needed to fill all of the bowl spots. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility. Following the Week 12 games, there are 53 bowl-eligible teams with 25 spots needing to be filled.

Conference Eligible Teams ACC 5 Clemson, Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest AAC 7 Cincinnati, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple, Tulane, UCF Big 12 5 Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Big Ten 8 Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin C-USA 6 FAU, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky Indp. 1 Notre Dame MAC 3 Central Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan MWC 5 Air Force, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, Wyoming Pac-12 4 Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington SEC 6 Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M Sun Belt 3 Appalachian State, Georgia State, Louisiana Total teams: 53

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Next upcoming opponent is listed for each team. The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.

Boston College (989) at Notre Dame

Louisville (984) at NC State

Arizona State (980) at Oregon State

Cal (979) vs. USC

Iowa State (978) vs. Texas

Miami-Ohio (974) vs. Bowling Green

Missouri* (972) vs. Florida

Tennessee (970) at Missouri

Buffalo (968) at Kent State

Arkansas State (964) vs. Coastal Carolina

Utah State (963) vs. Wyoming

FIU (959) vs Miami

Virginia Tech (953) at Georgia Tech

Georgia Southern (948) vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Charlotte (945) vs. Marshall

Florida State (936) vs. Alabama State

* Missouri was given a bowl ban by the NCAA for this season, but it has appealed the penalty. The Tigers are considered eligible to participate in the postseason until there is a ruling on the appeal.

Better luck next year

These 10 teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules: Akron, Arkansas, UConn, UMass, New Mexico State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Rice, South Alabama, UTEP