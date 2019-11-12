College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker for 2019-20 bowl games

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 78 teams are needed to fill all of the bowl spots. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility. Following the Week 12 games, there are 53 bowl-eligible teams with 25 spots needing to be filled.

ConferenceEligibleTeams

ACC

5

Clemson, Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest

AAC

7

Cincinnati, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple, Tulane, UCF

Big 12

5

Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas

Big Ten

8

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

C-USA

6

FAU, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky

Indp.

1

Notre Dame

MAC

3

Central Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan

MWC

5

Air Force, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, Wyoming

Pac-12

4

Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington

SEC

6

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M

Sun Belt

3

Appalachian State, Georgia State, Louisiana

Total teams:

53

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Next upcoming opponent is listed for each team. The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.

  • Boston College (989) at Notre Dame
  • Louisville (984) at NC State
  • Arizona State (980) at Oregon State
  • Cal (979) vs. USC
  • Iowa State (978) vs. Texas
  • Miami-Ohio (974) vs. Bowling Green
  • Missouri* (972) vs. Florida
  • Tennessee (970) at Missouri
  • Buffalo (968) at Kent State
  • Arkansas State (964) vs. Coastal Carolina
  • Utah State (963) vs. Wyoming
  • FIU (959) vs Miami
  • Virginia Tech (953) at Georgia Tech
  • Georgia Southern (948) vs. Louisiana-Monroe
  • Charlotte (945) vs. Marshall
  • Florida State (936) vs. Alabama State

* Missouri was given a bowl ban by the NCAA for this season, but it has appealed the penalty.  The Tigers are considered eligible to participate in the postseason until there is a ruling on the appeal.

Better luck next year

These 10 teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules: Akron, Arkansas, UConn, UMass, New Mexico State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Rice, South Alabama, UTEP

