College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker for 2019-20 bowl games
An updated list of teams that have become bowl eligible for the 2019-20 postseason
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of the regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible and we prepare for both the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For complete bowl game projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 78 teams are needed to fill all of the bowl spots. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility. Following the Week 12 games, there are 53 bowl-eligible teams with 25 spots needing to be filled.
Stick with us at CBS Sports for weekly bowl projections, College Football Rankings predictions and full coverage of the lead up to the 2019-20 bowl season. Be sure to subscribe to the Cover 3 Podcast for daily college football coverage.
|Conference
|Eligible
|Teams
ACC
5
Clemson, Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest
AAC
7
Cincinnati, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple, Tulane, UCF
Big 12
5
Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas
Big Ten
8
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
C-USA
6
FAU, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky
Indp.
1
Notre Dame
MAC
3
Central Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan
MWC
5
Air Force, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, Wyoming
Pac-12
4
Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington
SEC
6
Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M
Sun Belt
3
Appalachian State, Georgia State, Louisiana
Total teams:
53
One win away
Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Next upcoming opponent is listed for each team. The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.
- Boston College (989) at Notre Dame
- Louisville (984) at NC State
- Arizona State (980) at Oregon State
- Cal (979) vs. USC
- Iowa State (978) vs. Texas
- Miami-Ohio (974) vs. Bowling Green
- Missouri* (972) vs. Florida
- Tennessee (970) at Missouri
- Buffalo (968) at Kent State
- Arkansas State (964) vs. Coastal Carolina
- Utah State (963) vs. Wyoming
- FIU (959) vs Miami
- Virginia Tech (953) at Georgia Tech
- Georgia Southern (948) vs. Louisiana-Monroe
- Charlotte (945) vs. Marshall
- Florida State (936) vs. Alabama State
* Missouri was given a bowl ban by the NCAA for this season, but it has appealed the penalty. The Tigers are considered eligible to participate in the postseason until there is a ruling on the appeal.
Better luck next year
These 10 teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules: Akron, Arkansas, UConn, UMass, New Mexico State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Rice, South Alabama, UTEP
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
WMU vs. Ohio odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Western Michigan vs. Ohio matchup...
-
The Bottom 25: Delany's masterpiece
Anybody can rank the best teams in the country, only The Bottom 25 ranks the worst
-
Northern Illinois vs. Toledo odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Northern Illinois vs. Toledo game...
-
CFP Rankings prediction: LSU jumps to 1
Jerry Palm provides his prediction for how 2019's second CFP Rankings will look on Tuesday...
-
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Eastern Michigan vs. Akron matchup...
-
LSU tops OSU in new CBS Sports 130
LSU is the new No. 1 team in our comprehensive 130-team FBS rankings
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game